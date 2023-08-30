Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Trevor Draper donates big since end of 'Mad Cow' blood donor ban

BL
By Ben Loughran
August 31 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trevor Draper donating blood for the tenth time in Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe.
Trevor Draper donating blood for the tenth time in Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe.

Lining up for his 10th donation, Bendigo resident Trevor Draper feels it is "important" to give blood while he is fit and healthy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.