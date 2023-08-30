Lining up for his 10th donation, Bendigo resident Trevor Draper feels it is "important" to give blood while he is fit and healthy.
Initially barred from donating in Australia after spending 12 months in the UK on a working holiday in 1989 during the outbreak of Mad Cow disease, Mr Draper has since been allowed to give blood.
It follows the removal of the rule which stated anyone who lived in the UK between 1980 and 1996 was banned from blood donations in Australia.
In the 18 months following the reversal of the rule, Mr Draper has crossed into double-digit figures for donations.
He said between his wife being a regular donor and friends needing his blood, it seemed right to step up and help.
"My wife gives blood," he said.
"She is up to about 80 donations of blood and plasma.
"She asked me to do it and I answered the questionnaire online and the first questions said 'have you travelled overseas during a certain period of time?'.
"Then I heard they dropped the rules of the Mad Cow disease so I decided to give blood."
Mr Draper said he would continue to give while he was healthy to do so.
He said close friends of his have needed blood donations in the past which showed him how vital donations were.
"There is always a need for blood," he said.
"I've had a few friends that have required blood. I have got a mate who has got blood cancer at the moment and I realised the importance of it."
While no goal is set in terms of the number of donations, Mr Draper said it was something he would keep doing for the foreseeable future.
In the 12 months since the Mad Cow ban was lifted, UK ex-pats and Aussies who spent time in the UK have made more than 123,000 blood and plasma donations.
Initially, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood anticipated the rule change would lead to an additional 18,000 donors, but more than 34,000 new donors have rolled up their sleeves to give.
