A drunk duo in Bendigo CBD have been arrested for alleged public drunkenness and other street offences on Wednesday, August 30.
The arrest saw police turn out to the corner of Queen Street and Mitchell Street around 12.30pm.
Police said the men, aged 34 and 41, are assisting with their enquiries.
Bendigo police are currently carrying out Operation Landscape, targeting antisocial behaviour in the Bendigo CBD.
The operation sees police target violence, public drunkenness, swearing in public, shop theft and more, with uniformed officers, drones and and mounted police out in force.
Operation Landscape is Bendigo police's recent attempt to keep crime out of places such as the Hargreaves Street mall, Mitchell Street bus stop and Bendigo Railway Station.
Previously, Acting Senior Sergeant Davis had a stark warning for anyone considering "causing trouble" in these areas.
"If you're coming down (to the Hargreaves Street Mall) to commit a crime - shoplift, assault people - just don't," he said.
Anyone who witnessed the August 30 incident, with information or CCTV/dashcam footage is urged to call Crimestoppers or 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
