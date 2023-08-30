Bendigo Spirit split first two games of Korean tournament 1-1

THE Bendigo Spirit has split its opening two games of the Woori Bank Shin-Ja Cup tournament being played in Korea.
The Spirit opened the tournament with an 83-67 loss to Shinhan Bank.
The game featured a double-double from Alicia Froling, who had 19 points and 11 rebounds, as well as two blocks, while two of the Spirit's new signings in Casey Samuels and Ruth Davis both scored 14 points.
The Spirit bounced back in game two with a 21-point victory over Samsung Life, 83-62.
The Spirit were powered to victory by a monster game from Froling, who had 22 points and hauled down 22 rebounds.
Davis with 20 points and 11 rebounds was also a strong performer for the Spirit, while American signing Mehryn Cracker had 19 points and dished out five assists.
The Spirit are among 10 teams competing in the Woori Bank Shin-Ja-Cup.
Also competing are Asan Woori Bank, Yongin Samsung Life Insurance, Incheon Shinhan Bank, Toyota Antelopes, Cheongju KB Stars, Bucheon HanawonQ, Busan BNK Some, Eneos Sunflowers and the Philippines national team.
Spirit players in Korea - Micah Simpson, Emma Mahady, Sophia Locandro, Alicia Froling, Mehryn Kraker, Casey Samuels, Isabella Brancatisano, Lana Hollingworth, Ruth Davis.
Meanwhile, the Australian Boomers featuring Bendigo's Dyson Daniels have progressed to the second round of the FIBA World Cup.
The Boomers rounded out their Group E pool games with a 2-1 record after beating host nation Japan 109-89.
The Boomers will play Slovenia on Friday in their next game.
