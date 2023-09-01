Three Bendigo groups have benefitted to the tune of $40,000 thanks to the estate of philanthropists Harold Athelstane Abbott and his wife Frances.
A well-known Bendigo businessman, Mr Abbot died aged 90 in 1979, 18 years after his wife died in 1961 aged 71.
Each year the Frances & Harold Abbott Foundation invites applications for funding between $5000 - $40,000 for organisations serving the Bendigo region.
The Abbotts' legacy is managed by trustee and philanthropy specialists, Equity Trustees.
This year's successful applications have been announced, with three grants of $40,000 awarded to ARC Justice, Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-operative (BDAC) and Bendigo Health.
MORE NEWS:
The grant for ARC Justice will go towards its Bendigo Family Violence Justice Project.
The project which involves Loddon Campaspe Community Legal Centre and specialist family violence service - the Centre for Non-Violence in Bendigo - aims to increase the safety and access to justice for women experiencing family violence in the region.
BDAC's grant is being used for its Gathering Space initiative. Funds will go to developing an undercover outdoor area with seating at BDAC's main campus, to accompany the opening of a new medical facility in 2024.
WATCH OTHER NEWS:
Current outdoor facilities consist of a car park and small grassed areas adjacent to pathways, with no practical area to hold groups or events.
Bendigo Health will direct its grant to support the development of the Outdoor Paediatric Rehabilitation Play Space.
While an all-abilities outdoor play space specifically built for paediatric patients is needed, the are would also extend to other patients and the community to use during rehabilitation sessions and to be available whenever young children just want to play.
The planned playground is slated for an area near the Clinical Services Campus on Lucan Street.
More than 100 paediatric patients from across the Loddon Mallee region are treated by Bendigo Health at any time and the new playground will be used by clinicians and therapists as part of their treatment as well as outside therapy sessions.
The Frances and Harold Abbott Foundation is valued at more than $4 million and distributes around $120,000 annually to the community of Bendigo and the surrounding Loddon Mallee region - the place the couple built their home, and where their partnership thrived.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.