Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Heathcote well placed to build on a HDFNL season of improvement and momentum

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 30 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelsey Hayes, pictured during last Sunday's elimination final against Mount Pleasant, and co-coach Brooke Bolton will again lead the Saints in 2024. Picture by Darren Howe
Kelsey Hayes, pictured during last Sunday's elimination final against Mount Pleasant, and co-coach Brooke Bolton will again lead the Saints in 2024. Picture by Darren Howe

HEATHCOTE'S season has come to an end, but as the dust settles on a year of massive improvement for the Saints, co-coach Brooke Bolton says her side could take great pride in their rise to a first HDFNL A-grade finals appearance in 12 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.