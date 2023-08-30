HEATHCOTE'S season has come to an end, but as the dust settles on a year of massive improvement for the Saints, co-coach Brooke Bolton says her side could take great pride in their rise to a first HDFNL A-grade finals appearance in 12 years.
The tight-knit Saints bowed out of the premiership race following a five-goal loss to Mount Pleasant in last Sunday's elimination final at Atkins Street.
Incredibly, it was their fourth loss in five games against the Blues over the past two seasons by five goals or less.
Two of the defeats were by only one and two goals - the other by four goals.
Bolton, who led the Saints alongside fellow playing coach Kelsey Hayes, said while there was much to savour from the season, the disappointment surrounding the loss would ultimately drive the Saints to reach greater heights in 2024.
Both coaches have already recommitted for next season.
"All we can ask as coaches is to continue to get better and this season was definitely better than last year. We got more wins and we made finals," Bolton said.
"We gave it a real good crack.
"Hopefully, the team will stick together next year and we can go one or two spots better again.
"And then hopefully in a year or two more we can be right there at the top.
"Kelsey and I are committed to going again and hopefully the girls stick around."
The Saints finished the season with eight regular season wins, an increase of three from the previous year.
Their biggest scalp was Mount Pleasant, by 11 goals in round 15, while they were generally far more competitive against premiership contenders Elmore and White Hills than in recent seasons.
MORE NETBALL:
The Saints gave themselves every chance of advancing to the second week of finals, overcoming a sluggish start and seven-goal quarter time deficit against the Blues, to be two goals in front at three quarter time.
Their attempt at playing catch-up eventually took its toll, as Mounts regained their momentum and composure to claim a heart-stopping five-goal win.
Bolton insisted the Saints would inevitably be better for the experience.
"It's a disappointing way to go out, but it's still a great effort to have made the finals," Bolton said.
The Saints still have their 17-and-under and 13-and-under teams involved in finals.
The 17-and-unders will meet Mount Pleasant in Sunday's first-semi-final, while the 13-and-unders - who finished the home and away season in third place - will play top side Lockington-Bamawm United in Saturday's second semi-final after beating Leitchville-Gunbower last weekend.
Bolton gave full credit to Mount Pleasant, who set up a first semi-final showdown against Colbinabbin this weekend, and in particular their final quarter fight back.
Longer term, the star Saints midcourter predicted back-to-back premiership honours for Elmore this season.
"Given they are undefeated and have had such a great year, it's hard to go past them," she said.
"Mentally, for teams, it will be hard to get over that as well, just knowing they haven't been beaten.
"They're my pick right now."
Elmore will kick off its finals campaign this Saturday at Colbinabbin against White Hills in a repeat of last year's second semi-final.
The winner of the clash will advance to this season's grand final to be played at Huntly on September 16.
