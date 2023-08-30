Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo UFS provides $60,000 to Foodshare's fresh produce campaign

August 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo UFS chief executive officer Lois O'Callaghan, Bendigo Foodshare's Ethan Loosmore, Meg Last and Bendigo Foodshare Michelle Murphy inspect the work at Golden Gums farm. Picture supplied.
Bendigo UFS chief executive officer Lois O'Callaghan, Bendigo Foodshare's Ethan Loosmore, Meg Last and Bendigo Foodshare Michelle Murphy inspect the work at Golden Gums farm. Picture supplied.

A Bendigo pharmacy is contributing $60,000 over two years to help respond to the region's food crisis exacerbated by cost of living pressures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.