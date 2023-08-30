A Bendigo pharmacy is contributing $60,000 over two years to help respond to the region's food crisis exacerbated by cost of living pressures.
Bendigo UFS has renewed and expanded its sponsorship of Bendigo Foodshare's 'Grow a Row, Pick a Branch' program to allow the hiring of a horticultural expert.
Under the program, initially developed with the support of VicHealth and Bendigo UFS, people across central Victoria are encouraged to plant extra crops in their gardens or harvest their excess fruit and vegetables with the intention of donating it to Bendigo Foodshare.
Bendigo Foodshare also grows its own produce at the Golden Gums farm in Strathfieldsaye.
Since starting in 2019, the program has seen more than 43,000 kilograms of fruit and vegetables have been grown, harvested and provided to those in need.
Bendigo Foodshare's chief executive officer Michelle Murphy said Bendigo UFS' additional support would allow the program to expand.
"This fantastic contribution from Bendigo UFS will allow us to employ a part-time staff member to provide expert horticulturalist advice and support to grow the program," Ms Murphy said.
"Our aim is to strengthen our local food system, by increasing our own production at our Golden Gums farm, and to build skills and knowledge in growing food, particularly for young people.
"The outcome of this is more fresh, healthy, locally grown produce available for more people across our community."
Bendigo UFS chief executive officer Lois O'Callaghan said supporting Bendigo Foodshare was a socially and ethically responsible way for the organisation to respond to the food crisis many people faced.
"We are a locally managed, not-for-profit organisation supported by more than 11,000 members," Ms O'Callaghan said.
"This contribution is all about using member funds to give back to that community and supporting an initiative that is delivering outstanding results."
The contribution comes as Bendigo UFS, which is marking its 150th anniversary in 2023, begins work to broaden its existing community grants program.
