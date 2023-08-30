How every BFNL club has performed: Dragons set pace with 128 wins

SANDHURST heads into the Bendigo Football Netball League finals series with all eight of its teams having double chances.
The Dragons have put together a remarkably dominant home and away season, with their three football and five netball teams winning a combined 128 of 142 games.
The Dragons' senior football and A grade, B grade, B reserve and 17-under netball teams all finished on top of the ladder, with both the A grade and B grade netballers undefeated.
Since the Addy started compiling end-of-season club records in 2010, this is the 10th time the Dragons have notched the most wins.
This year's 128 wins by the Dragons is the equal most since 2010 along with Golden Square's 128 in 2015.
The Dragons' three football teams were a combined 45-8-1 from 54 games and their five netball sides 83-3-2 from 88 games.
Gisborne was the club last year that had the most wins, but finished second this season with 109 victories - 36 football and 73 netball.
The Bulldogs have seven of their eight teams in finals, with the only side that missed out their reigning premier senior footballers, which finished seventh.
The Bulldogs have all five of their netball teams with a double chance, with their netballers combining for a 73-13-2 record from 88 games.
Kangaroo Flat ranked third for most club wins with 84.
The Roos have again been a strong force on the netball court with 62 wins and four of their five teams have finished either second or third.
Considering all the talk there has been in recent weeks around a potential two division BFNL in the future involving promotion and relegation, the Roos are again this year an example of the challenges such a system provides.
While the Roos' netball is again strong with a 70 per cent winning record across their five teams, the winning percentage for their three football sides - none of which made the finals - is just 40 per cent.
It's a similar scenario at Golden Square, only reversed.
The Bulldogs' three football teams finished second (seniors), second (reserves) and first (under-18s) with a combined record of 46-8 (85 per cent winning rate).
However, the winning percentage for their five netball sides dipped dramatically to just 31 per cent, with their 17-under team Square's only netball finalist.
Meanwhile, one of the reasons Kyneton has tabled for its reason to seek a move from the BFNL to the Riddell District league is the ability to compete.
The Tigers have none of their eight teams in finals this year and haven't had any side participate in finals since 2018.
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 2-16, 9th
Reserves - 0-18, 10th
Under-18 - 4-14, 8th
...........................................
NETBALL:
A grade - 11-5-2, 4th
A reserve - 8-8, 5th
B grade - 1-16-1, 9th
B reserve - 5-13, 8th
17-under - 8-9-1, 6th
...........................................
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 39-99-4
Football - 6-48
Netball - 33-51-4
Finals teams - 2
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 11-6-1, 4th
Reserves - 17-1, 1st
Under-18 - 3-15, 9th
...........................................
NETBALL:
A grade - 5-13, 8th
A reserve - 5-11, 7th
B grade - 8-9-1, 6th
B reserve - 9-8-1, 5th
17-under - 4-14, 8th
...........................................
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 62-77-3
Football - 31-22-1
Netball - 31-55-2
Finals teams - 3
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 8-10, 7th
Reserves - 12-6, 5th
Under-18 - 16-2, 2nd
...........................................
NETBALL:
A grade - 14-4, 3rd
A reserve - 15-0-1, 1st
B grade - 15-2-1, 2nd
B reserve - 13-5, 3rd
17-under - 16-2, 2nd
...........................................
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 109-31-2
Football - 36-18
Netball - 73-13-2
Finals teams - 7
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 16-2, 2nd
Reserves - 14-4, 2nd
Under-18 - 16-2, 1st
...........................................
NETBALL:
A grade - 0-18, 10th
A reserve - 0-15-1, 9th
B grade - 8-10, 7th
B reserve - 6-11-1, 7th
17-under - 14-4, 3rd
...........................................
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 74-66-2
Football - 46-8
Netball - 28-58-2
Finals teams - 4
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 5-13, 8th
Reserves - 8-10, 6th
Under-18 - 9-9, 6th
...........................................
NETBALL:
A grade - 14-4, 2nd
A reserve - 10-6, 3rd
B grade - 14-4, 3rd
B reserve - 17-1, 2nd
17-under - 7-10-1, 7th
...........................................
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 84-57-1
Football - 22-32
Netball - 62-25-1
Finals teams - 4
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 9-9, 6th
Reserves - 7-11, 7th
Under-18 - 6-12, 7th
...........................................
NETBALL:
A grade - 5-12-1, 7th
A reserve - 2-13-1, 8th
B grade - 4-13-1, 8th
B reserve - 2-16, 9th
17-under - 0-18, 10th
...........................................
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 35-104-3
Football - 22-32
Netball - 13-72-3
Finals teams - 0
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 0-18, 10th
Reserves - 2-16, 9th
Under-18 - 10-8, 4th
...........................................
NETBALL:
A grade - 3-15, 9th
A reserve - NA
B grade - 0-17-1, 10th
B reserve - 0-18, 10th
17-under - 10-7-1, 5th
...........................................
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 25-99-2
Football - 12-42
Netball - 13-57-2
Finals teams - 2
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 16-1-1, 1st
Reserves - 14-4, 3rd
Under-18 - 15-3, 3rd
...........................................
NETBALL:
A grade - 18-0, 1st
A reserve - 14-1-1, 2nd
B grade - 17-0-1, 1st
B reserve - 17-1, 1st
17-under - 17-1, 1st
...........................................
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 128-11-3
Football - 45-8-1
Netball - 83-3-2
Finals teams - 8
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 10-8, 5th
Reserves - 4-14, 8th
Under-18 - 1-17, 10th
...........................................
NETBALL:
A grade - 9-7-2, 5th
A reserve - 9-7, 4th
B grade - 8-7-3, 5th
B reserve - 8-10, 6th
17-under - 2-16, 9th
...........................................
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 51-86-5
Football - 15-39
Netball - 36-47-5
Finals teams - 4
FOOTBALL:
Seniors - 12-6, 3rd
Reserves - 12-6, 4th
Under-18 - 10-8, 5th
...........................................
NETBALL:
A grade - 8-9-1, 6th
A reserve - 7-9, 6th
B grade - 10-7-1, 4th
B reserve - 12-6, 4th
17-under - 10-7-1, 4th
...........................................
CLUB RECORDS:
Overall - 81-58-3
Football - 34-20
Netball - 47-38-3
Finals teams - 6
