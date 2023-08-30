You could soon get refunds for bottles, cans and cartons at a Kangaroo Flat site as Victoria overhauls the way it recycles goods, assuming the City of Greater Bendigo signs off.
It would be the latest use for a building once used by Enjoy Church.
Company Envirobank Recycling has asked the Bendigo council's permission to repurpose 10 Phillips Street into a drop-off point for members of the public when Victoria launches a container deposit scheme in November.
Envirobank would refund 10 cents for every container and hand goods over to company Visy to recycle.
Bendigo's council is considering the planning application for the depot and is expected to make a decision at a later date.
Its approval would pave the way for three or more jobs along with a boost for people hit hard by the cost of living crisis, Envirobank founder Narelle Anderson said.
"People are collecting containers to pay for fuel, for everyday essentials like milk and bread," she said.
"Often we hear from elderly people who send the money to their grandkids, or save up to help visit grandkids.
"So these kinds of schemes matter."
Ms Anderson said schools, charities and other groups would be able to tap into the recycling scheme for things like fundraisers.
Envirobank wants to expand into Bendigo after running other depots interstate including Queensland, New South Wales and the Northern Territory.
The Indigenous-owned company was founded in 2008.
Its Kangaroo Flat operation would include a state-of-the-art counting machine to sort containers, the company told the council in its planning application.
Bottles and other containers would not be stored on-site, it said.
Victorians drink from an estimated $3 billion containers each year and the government hopes the incoming scheme will slash littering by half.
It is telling people not to start amassing bottles yet.
Only containers purchased after the scheme kicks off will count because recycling costs will be included in purchase prices.
People dropping off bottles off will need to ensure the barcode could be scanned, the label read and the container not too damaged to be recycled.
