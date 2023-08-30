Bendigo Advertiser
Recycling container deposit scheme depot goes to Bendigo council

By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated August 31 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 5:00am
You could soon get refunds for bottles, cans and cartons at a Kangaroo Flat site as Victoria overhauls the way it recycles goods, assuming the City of Greater Bendigo signs off.

