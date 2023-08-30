Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo police in first wave of $214m VicPol Taser 7 rollout

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated September 1 2023 - 7:50pm, first published August 30 2023 - 5:30pm
Bendigo police say "conducted energy devices" are often drawn but rarely activated locally.
Bendigo police will upgrade their Tasers, and protective services officers will also carry the "conducted energy devices" after a statewide rollout of a new model of the devices gets underway from November this year.

Jenny Denton

