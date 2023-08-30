Bendigo police will upgrade their Tasers, and protective services officers will also carry the "conducted energy devices" after a statewide rollout of a new model of the devices gets underway from November this year.
Victoria Police announced this week it had signed a "milestone" $214 million purchase deal with US-based weapons supplier Axon for its Taser 7s.
The device, to be supplied to 10,500 police and PSOs around the state, promises to deliver improved technology, accuracy and safety, a Victoria Police statement said.
In New South Wales, the police force attracted significant criticism for announcing it would adopt the Taser 7, on the grounds that the model doesn't incorporate automatic video recording capacity.
The NSW Police announcement in May came just days after the death of 95-year-old nursing home resident Clare Nowland following her Tasering by a police officer, an incident which was captured on the Taser's camera.
However, in Victoria an "independent recording" would be initiated via officers' body-worn cameras when they turned off a safety switch on the new model, police said.
The footage will include what happens in the 30 seconds before the camera is switched on.
IN OTHER NEWS:
This will be an improvement on the model currently in use, which has a built-in camera that is easy to accidentally obscure, a local officer told the Advertiser.
In Bendigo, Tasers are activated "quite a lot" by police but not actually deployed very frequently, according to First Constable Jayce Bassett.
"We don't use them daily but we turn them on at a lot of jobs," he said.
"They are a really effective deterrent.
"People see it's out and on, they see the red dots, and don't want to mess with that tactical equipment."
Bendigo's distance from Melbourne and thus from specialist police support meant officers faced a lot of situations where offenders were heavily affected by drugs or armed with deadly weapons and in those situations capsicum sprays and batons "just don't work as well", First Constable Bassett said.
While police officers in metropolitan Melbourne will be getting Tasers for the first time, Bendigo police were part of a trial of them back in 2010 and have had the devices ever since.
Bendigo is one of 36 stations included the first wave of the rollout, from late November, and will see a local venue set up for training in their use.
PSOs, who work on the local transport network, will receive their weapons in the second round of the rollout, from April 2024.
Victoria Police's guidelines for the drawing of the devices require that officers anticipate danger. The guidelines require that they are only discharged when police deem it necessary given a threat of violence.
They cannot be used punitively or in situations where there is a risk of secondary injury.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.