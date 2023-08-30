The Victorian Department of Education has pledged "additional support" to a Bendigo school after an education staff member was arrested earlier this week.
The staff member has been accused of six counts of sexual penetration of a child under 16, with the alleged offences taking place at various locations throughout the Greater Bendigo area.
The 35-year-old Spring Gully man was arrested on August 28 before facing the Bendigo Magistrates Court on August 29.
The man was bailed.
A spokesperson for the Victorian Department of Education said any allegation of abuse would be taken very seriously and extra services were being put in place at the affected school.
"These allegations are very distressing, and additional support is being put in place at the school for any students or staff who need it," they said.
"We encourage anyone who has experienced any form of abuse as a current or former student at a Victorian government school to report it to both the Department of Education and Victoria Police, to provide closure and hold the perpetrators to account.
"The health, wellbeing and safety of all students is our top priority, and our schools are committed to providing a learning environment where children and young people are safe, feel safe and have their voices heard."
The man is next due to front court on November 29.
