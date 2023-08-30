Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo school offered 'additional support' after staff arrest

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated August 30 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was arrested on August 28 and bailed from court on August 29. Picture supplied.
The man was arrested on August 28 and bailed from court on August 29. Picture supplied.

The Victorian Department of Education has pledged "additional support" to a Bendigo school after an education staff member was arrested earlier this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.