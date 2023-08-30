Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Catherine McAuley College conquers National All-Schools Netball Challenge

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 30 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine McAuley College's victorious National All-Schools Netball Challenge squad with coaches Julie Fennell and Claire Hope following their tournament win in Bendigo last week. Picture supplied by CMC
Catherine McAuley College's victorious National All-Schools Netball Challenge squad with coaches Julie Fennell and Claire Hope following their tournament win in Bendigo last week. Picture supplied by CMC

CATHERINE McAuley College has triumphed over all-comers at the Schools in Action National All-Schools Netball Challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.