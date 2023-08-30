CATHERINE McAuley College has triumphed over all-comers at the Schools in Action National All-Schools Netball Challenge.
Played at Red Energy Arena in Bendigo last week, CMC finished the three-day tournament as undefeated champions.
The team, coached by Julie Fennell and Claire Hope, won four of its five preliminary round games and drew one other against Rowville Sports Academy.
Those results set up a return clash against Rowville in the grand final, in which CMC emerged victorious by four goals.
CMC laid the foundations for its 42-38 victory with a 12-9 opening quarter.
MORE NETBALL
CMC was able to extend the margin to six goals (24-18) at half time, before Rowville hit back strongly in the third to pull within three goals (33-30) at three quarter time.
In a desperate and highly-skilled final quarter, CMC was able to hold its composure and run out winners by four goals.
The four-goal margin was similar to CMC's round five win over South Australia's Kildare College, by far the closest any of the schools came to countering the Bendigo school's dominance.
A talent-laden combined year 9 and 10 CMC squad comprised Lexie Austen, Maeve Cass, Lily Hope, Lila Kelly, Ciarah McDermott, Tess Mills, Diana Napoleon, Charlize Pinder, Neve Pinner, Jaida Raco and Harriett Whiteacre.
Many of the girls will be involved in BFNL 17-and-under finals over the next few weeks.
Round 1: CMC d Bendigo Education - ADP 58-35.
Round 2: CMC d Marsden State High School (Queensland) 48-26.
Round 3: CMC d Windsor High School (New South Wales) 79-9.
Round 4: CMC drew with Rowville Sports Academy (Victoria) 40-40.
Round 5: CMC d Kildare College (South Australia) 49-45.
Grand final: CMC d Rowville Sports Academy 42-38.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.