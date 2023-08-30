Saints' Jacques and Colbo's McEvoy crowned HDFNL medalists

HEATHCOTE midfielder Liam Jacques has become the first Saints' player in 25 years to win the Heathcote District league's Sam Cheatley Medal.
And Colbinabbin's Olivia McEvoy has become a triple winner of the league's A grade netball Esther Cheatley Medal.
Jacques and McEvoy were crowned the senior football and A grade netball best and fairests at tonight's vote count.
Jacques is in his first season back at Heathcote and won the coveted Sam Cheatley Medal with 23 votes.
Jacques finished two votes clear of Lockington-Bamawm United ruckman - and winner of the past two medals - Tyler Phillips on 21.
Jacques' team-mate, Saints' utility Braden Padmore, was third on 20 votes.
Padmore's third-place finish comes after he was the joint runner-up last year.
Jacques is Heathcote's first winner of the Sam Cheatley Medal since Damian Willox in 1998.
Jacques returned to Heathcote this year following stints at Bridgewater and Golden Square and has been a driving force in the engine room as the Saints not only returned to the finals for the first time since 2013, but finished on top of the ladder.
As well as his work through the middle of the ground Jacques also kicked 19 goals, including six in the final round against Huntly.
Jacques played 15 of the Saints' 16 home and away games.
Behind the trio of Jacques (23), Phillips (21), who has re-signed with the Cats for next year, and Padmore (20) was a six-vote gap to the chasing pack.
Mount Pleasant co-coach Adam Baird and Leitchville-Gunbower ruckman Jobee Ward both polled 14 votes followed by gun White Hills mid/forward Liam Bartels (13).
LEADERBOARD:
23 - Liam Jacques (Hcote)
21 - Tyler Phillips (LBU)
20 - Braden Padmore (Hcote)
14 - Adam Baird (MP)
14 - Jobee Warde (LG)
13 - Liam Bartels (WH)
12 - Mitch Rovers (MP)
12 - Nathan Newlan (NB)
11 - Aarryn Craig (NB)
11 - Daniel Russell (Elm)
11 - Nick Warnock (WH)
Meanwhile, a decade after winning her second Esther Cheatley Medal, Colbinabbin's Olivia McEvoy now has a third.
Star centre McEvoy won her first two Esther Cheatley medals back-to-back in 2012-13.
She polled 32 votes to win her third, and just like the senior football, the runner-up was the player who had won the past two medals.
Heathcote's Brooke Bolton, who won in 2021 and 2022, finished second on 28 votes.
Elmore goal shooter Gabe Richards rounded out the top three on 24 votes.
LEADERBOARD:
32 - Olivia McEvoy (Colbo)
28 - Brooke Bolton (Hcote)
24 - Gabe Richards (Elm)
22 - Ella Kerlin (Colbo)
20 - Tahnee Cannan (Elm)
18 - Molly Johnston (WH)
17 - Alyssa Cole (WH)
13 - Taylor Mann (Hun)
12 - Maddy Keating (Elm)
11 - Amy Morrissey (WH)
11 - Maeve Tupper (MP)
RESERVES TOM MORGAN MEDAL:
26 - Jayden Sheean (WH)
17 - Lachlan Watson (Hun)
11 - Taylor Smart (Hun)
11 - Zaiyden Richards (NB)
UNDER-18S DAVID ROULSTON MEDAL:
20 - Nathan Anderson (NB)
20 - Thomas Johnson (Hcote)
18 - Patrick Conlan (WH)
A RESERVE:
22 - Abbey Hay (Elmore)
21 - Emily Percy (Colbo)
16 - Ashleigh Ripper (Elm)
16 - Jess Peck (Hcote)
B GRADE:
22 - Audrey Gargiulo (MP)
19 - Jenna Baker (Hun)
17 - Cindy Portwine (LBU)
B RESERVE:
25 - Lara Bish (MP)
23 - Simone Corboy (Hun)
17 - Julia Rosaia (Elm)
17-UNDER:
34 - Grace McIntyre (Colbo)
30 - Telani Bibby (Hcote)
29 - Remee Christian (LBU)
15-UNDER:
27 - Candace Major (LBU)
26 - Tarli Nihill (MP)
22 - Juliet Hogan (MP)
13-UNDER:
30 - Taya Tamblyn (LBU)
25 - Sadie Jones (LG)
24 - Milla Ryan (LG)
