At the end of the LVFNL home and away season, Dylan Collis reflected on his seven games with a sense of pride.
He thought he'd played to the best of his ability and was looking forward to a big finals series with the Pyramid Hill Bulldogs.
Winning the Frank Harding Medal as the LVFNL's best and fairest player had not really crossed his mind.
Even if he polled three votes in each of his seven games, 21 votes would probably not be enough to win.
One of the seven games was a seven-goal loss to Marong, so three votes was out of the question that day.
As expected, Collis didn't poll three votes against Marong. He polled one vote.
However, he remarkably did poll three votes in his other six games and his 19 votes in total was enough to win Monday night's Harding Medal count.
"I knew if I was to have any chance it had to be a low count,'' Collis said on Tuesday.
"I thought I was a chance to poll votes in most games I played, but I never thought I'd poll in all seven games and that all bar one game would be threes.
"Polling a vote in the Marong game that we lost was a big help. When I polled well (early) I knew I had 54 possessions in the last game of the year and that I was a strong chance to get three votes that game.
"It was always going to be a case of how many votes the other guys got when I wasn't playing. I was just hoping, I didn't give myself a great chance.
"To win it is a big honour and a pretty good feeling.''
Originally from Garfield, Collis now calls Darwin home and he flies in and out of the Northern Territory during the winter to play with Pyramid Hill.
He was part of Waratah's drought-breaking Northern Territory Football League premiership team last summer.
He played five games from rounds three to seven with Pyramid Hill and then had a break for eight weeks before returning for two games late in the home and away season.
The fact he was so consistent across seven games when he had a tough travel schedule added weight to his performance.
"I leave Darwin about 2am on a Saturday morning and get into Melbourne about 6.30am-7am, grab a feed and then cruise up to Pyramid Hill,'' Collis said.
"After the game I drive back to Melbourne and fly out to Darwin on the Saturday night.
"It's certainly not an ideal preparation for a game of footy, but I really enjoy my time with Pyramid Hill.
"It's a great club, the people are so welcoming and it's a really enjoyable place to play footy."
Collis was introduced to Pyramid Hill a couple of years ago by some of his Waratah team-mates.
He played all his junior football with Garfield and he played in two senior premierships with the club before he joined the VFL ranks with the Casey Demons.
The Harding Medal victory was his first league medal triumph and he'd dearly love to add a drought-breaking premiership win with Pyramid Hill to the grand final success he had in Darwin six months ago.
He was part of Pyramid Hill's team that was runner-up to Marong last year.
The Panthers are hot favourite to go back-to-back, but Collis believes the Bulldogs are better prepared this year.
"It feels as though we're going in the opposite direction to what we did last year,'' Collis said.
"From mid-season last year we'd lose two players to injury and gain one on a weekly basis. This year, Fitzy (coach Nathan Fitzpatrick) has managed it well. If anyone has been sore he's rested players for a week or two.
"It seems we've been building really well in the past month and we should get a couple more players back this week for the preliminary final.
"Hopefully, we can get over the line against Serp this week and get another crack at Marong.
"Marong hasn't lost a game for a year-and-a-half, so we'd need a bit to go our way, but anything can happen."
