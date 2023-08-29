Eaglehawk has some major team structure decisions to make ahead of Sunday's BFNL elimination final against South Bendigo.
The quandary for coach Travis Matheson and the Hawks' match committee centres around where to play Clayton Holmes.
Arguably the Hawks' most important player, Holmes played full-forward, wing and across half-back in last Saturday's loss to Sandhurst.
His best footy with the Borough has been behind the ball, but the Hawks desperately need to find match winner inside forward 50 if they're to, firstly, get past the Bloods and, secondly, challenge the top three teams deeper in the finals.
A collarbone injury to star defender Charlie Langford makes the Holmes' decision even tougher for Matheson.
Do they take a defensive approach to the elimination final and put Holmes into defence or do they go on the attack and play him forward in a bid to bolster their scoring?
"(Against Sandhurst) when we got our hands on the footy we weren't able to execute well enough to put a good score on the scoreboard,'' Matheson said.
"Clayton (Holmes) looked like he could give us an avenue to score, that's for sure.
"We need to improve our entries to give him more chances. In the last quarter (against Sandhurst), when our entries were deep enough and high enough, he was comfortable flying at the footy.
"Quite often when defenders go forward they run out of the ball or don't quite get to the peak of it, but Clayton showed his class.
"Our defensive numbers this year have stacked up reasonably well. Maybe we can look at Clayton forward in an effort to score. It's an idea that has some merit.
"We'd still have Dylan Hanley and Oscar Madden in defence and (against South Bendigo) we wouldn't go too tall in that area of the ground."
Langford would have been an ideal match-up for one of South's two premier forwards - Brock Harvey and Steven Stroobants.
They kicked 120 goals between them in the home and away season and are capable of winning games off their own boots.
If one or both of them get off the chain, Holmes is likely to be required in defence.
"Given the year Charlie's had it's hugely disappointing,'' Matheson said of Langford.
"He's been one of the best defenders in the competition, so for him to miss this time of year is really disappointing for him.
"We've always held him in high regard, but this year he's taken his game to another level.
"Unfortunately in his short career he's been dealt a few blows in terms of injuries. He has plenty of ticker and character and I'm sure he'll deal with the disappointment and do everything he can to get himself right again."
On a positive note, the Hawks will regain forward Darcy Richards from suspension, while Kal Geary (hamstring) and Cam McGlashan (knee) will be selected if they train strongly on Thursday night.
After missing the finals in 2022, the Hawks are keen to make a mark in September this year.
"You look at the age demographic of our list and there's probably not too many guys that have played in a BFNL level final,'' Matheson said.
"We've ticked the box of making the finals, which is a positive for the club and the group, and now we build on that.
"The group remains confident and is full of belief that we can go deep in the finals."
KICKS
HANDBALLS
DISPOSALS
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS
MARKS
CONTESTED MARKS
MARKS INSIDE 50
INTERCEPT MARKS
CLEARANCES
INSIDE 50s
TACKLES
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.