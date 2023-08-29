Dodgers and Falcons will battle for the Bendigo Baseball Association division one premiership.
The best of three grand final series hits-off this Sunday at Strathfieldsaye where the home team Dodgers will start warm favourites.
Falcons advanced to the grand final after defeating Bendigo East 9-6 in last weekend's preliminary final.
After a tight start to the match, Falcons broke the game open with a five-run inning and East couldn't recover.
Falcons pitcher Darryl Muns was outstanding, while Jordan Doherty had a double and a single with the bat.
In division two, Dodgers Tigers is the first team to qualify for the grand final.
The Tigers thumped Bendigo East 24-5 thanks largely to a stunning 14-run third inning.
Pitcher Jesse Hando was in great form for the Tigers, while Callum Bolton had four hits from four at bats.
Bendigo East gets another chance in the preliminary final where it will play Scots.
Scots kept their season alive by thrashing Malmsbury 20-4 in their semi-final clash.
Malmsbury led 4-3 in the middle of the second inning, but Scots unleashed a 17-0 run over the next two-and-half innings to score a convincing victory.
Malmsbury's cause wasn't helped by a game-ending injury to pitcher Danny Haymes in the second inning.
Kieren Henderson, Troy Henderson, Ryan Spokes, Marc Brownlee and Tyler Johnston had three hits each for Scots.
In division three, Dodgers Devils advanced to the grand final after defeating Falcons White 21-8 in the second semi-final.
15 of Dodgers' 21 runs came across the first two inning and Falcons White was always playing catch-up.
Marty Harris, Kristian Rogers, Matt Oliver and Todd Napaver had two hits each for Dodgers.
James Granger, Nathan Larson and Kam Ritchie had two hits each for Falcons.
Falcons White will play Bendigo East in the preliminary final after East proved too good for Falcons Blue in the first semi-final.
In the under-16 semi-final, Dodgers Devils defeated clubmates Dodgers Tigers 14-4 to earn a grand final berth.
It was a similar story in the under-14s as Dodgers Devils defeated Malmsbury 19-3.
Bendigo East Bulls impressed in the under-12 semi-finals, outplaying Dodgers 12-0.
The finals series continues this Sunday.
