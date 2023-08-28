Bendigo Advertiser
Third house fire in two months at empty Eaglehawk housing estate

By Jenny Denton
Updated August 29 2023 - 11:37am, first published 3:14am
A house fire burning out of control in Eaglehawk on Monday night (August 28) threw up a dense pillar of smoke, prompting the CFA to issue a warning, just before 12.45am, that it may be visible from nearby roads and communities.

