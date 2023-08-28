A house fire burning out of control in Eaglehawk on Monday night (August 28) threw up a dense pillar of smoke, prompting the CFA to issue a warning, just before 12.45am, that it may be visible from nearby roads and communities.
The brick dwelling that was ablaze in Kirkwood Road was part of a public housing estate that is set to be redeveloped, and was due for demolition.
The former estate, which has now been largely cleared of buildings, was the site of at least two other house fires in the past two months.
Kirkwood Road resident Karl Bourke said Monday night's fire was the third at the site since he had moved in opposite the buildings in June.
"I heard the sirens from my unit and I thought, 'Here we go again'," he said.
"I came out and all the trucks were already here.
"It was well alight. The roof had already caved in."
Mr Bourke believed the fires were not being sparked accidentally by squatters in the empty buildings but by vandals with nothing better to do.
"Until they pull them down there'll be more, I can guarantee that," he said.
Powercor, who attended the scene, confirmed there was no electricity connected to any of the houses in the former estate.
In early July after two house fires occurred there in less than a week the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing reported it was working with police on extra patrols for the "Virginia Hill" Eaglehawk housing precinct.
"The Department does not tolerate anti-social behaviour at properties it owns and has stepped up security at the Virginia Hill site in light of recent incidents, including CCTV and increased lighting," a spokesperson told the Advertiser at the time.
The house on fire on Monday night was behind cyclone wire fencing.
Around eight CFA trucks and several police cars were deployed to tackle the blaze, which was not brought under control until around 3am on Tuesday, August 29.
