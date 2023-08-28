Police are investigating a liquor store theft which occurred in Heathcote last month.
According to police, a man entered the store just after 1.30pm, hid a bottle of alcohol underneath his clothing and left the store without paying.
The man was described as Caucasian, about 40 to 50 years of age, with greying hair and a beard.
He was wearing a dark hoodie with the word Hilfiger on the front, with light grey trackpants and black shoes.
An image has been released of a man police believe could help with the investigation.
Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
