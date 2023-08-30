Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Deaf Hub part of successful push on visiting teachers

JD
By Jenny Denton
August 31 2023 - 7:30am
Founder and CEO Elise Stewart (third from left, rear) with members of Bendigo's Deaf Hub at their PepperGreen Farm HQ in 2018. Picture by Picture: Glenn Daniels
Bendigo's Deaf Hub is celebrating the reversal of a government decision to cut a highly valued disability support program and believes its advocacy has helped win the Deaf community an advisory role with the government on education services.

