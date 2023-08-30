Bendigo's Deaf Hub is celebrating the reversal of a government decision to cut a highly valued disability support program and believes its advocacy has helped win the Deaf community an advisory role with the government on education services.
In late July education minister Natalie Hutchins announced 85 of 117 teachers in Victoria's decades-old visiting teacher service would be sacked, to be replaced by staff employed under a new $1.6 billion "disability inclusion package".
The visiting teacher service provides one-on-one specialist support to students with disabilities around the state, and includes teachers with sign language and braille skills.
Members of the local Deaf community, like Bendigo resident Claire Tuohey, whose daughter is Deaf, were blindsided and "disgusted" by news of the cuts.
"To take out staff who are qualified and know what they're doing when these kids are already so far behind the eight ball is disgusting," Ms Tuohey said.
"Regional Victoria would be harder hit than in the cities and they're already way behind ... because there's already not enough support in the classroom."
The department later reported that specialised vision and hearing-impaired teachers in the program were among 32 of the original 117 who would be retained; however, the long-term future of their roles seemed uncertain, and local disability advocates were left in the dark about the specifics of the plans.
Community organisation Deaf Hub Bendigo took matters into its own hands, with CEO Elise Stewart organising a contingent of Deaf groups to travel to state parliament and speak to opposition MPs.
On August 14 they made their case to a meeting of Liberal and Nationals politicians, among them Bendigo-based upper house member Gaelle Broad.
Ms Broad said after the meeting "pretty much every [MP] went out after the meeting and talked about [the issue]".
"Because we've been approached by the community group, the Nationals were able to advocate as a team on their behalf," she said.
Following a significant public backlash, on August 22 Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins announced the government had reversed its decision and would keep the service running.
"We've listened to families, carers and teachers, and have heard about the value that our visiting teachers provide for children with disabilities across the state," Ms Hutchins said.
Deaf Hub Bendigo and the other Deaf groups heard the news direct from the minister at a meeting she had invited them to that day.
In a video posted on social media the hub's founder and CEO Elise Stewart was upbeat about having won the minister's ear to "talk about the broken system and what is needed to change it" for Deaf and disability communities.
"This is not over. It's just the beginning," she signed.
"I look forward to working together and uniting to make positive changes for all our future and current students, the children who are in a system that is broken."
Claire Tuohey was also optimistic.
Although the cuts, which would have meant a loss of rare expertise, should never have been proposed, it was "wonderful" that the government had listened to the concerns of the Deaf community and cancelled them, she said.
"At this stage they're promising to listen and see what can be done."
According to the minister, the visiting teacher service will now be included within the government's disability inclusion package reforms, which promise "a more cohesive and consistent approach across the state", that would give schools access to a wider range of supports tailored to individual students.
