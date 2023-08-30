With Bendigo's cemeteries running out of space, the community is being called on to provide feedback on the future of burial arrangements.
Changing attitudes around burials and the short lifespan on key cemeteries means community consultation for the Remembrance Park Central Victoria's master plan will begin next month.
A spokesperson for Remembrance Parks Central Victoria said there was some wide variance in the lifespan of the city's cemeteries.
"Based on current use and assuming that the bushland areas at Eaglehawk and White Hills remain available for burials, Bendigo (cemetery) has 20 years or more left," the spokesperson said.
"Kangaroo Flat has up to 15 years, Eaglehawk 150 years and White Hills 200 years."
The master planning will look at how the organisation will manage and maintain its cemeteries four of which are in the Bendigo region - namely Bendigo, White Hills, Eaglehawk and Kangaroo Flat.
Remembrance Parks Central Victoria also manage burial plots in Axedale, Sunbury, Heathcote and Shepparton.
The spokesperson said steps had been put in place to better manage its cemeteries in the future including community consultation starting in September.
"An Infrastructure and Transformation Committee was established in 2022 as part of RPCV's strategic plan to undertake master planning for the future of our cemeteries," they said.
"Underlying the master planning process and our commitment to engaging with the community a broad based community consultation process will commence in late September 2023."
The spokesperson said the input from the community next month would be vital for the organisation in shaping its master planning.
They said Remembrance Parks Central Victoria were aware traditional burial methods were no longer as popular as they once were.
"RPCV is aware of the changing attitudes to cremations, burials and memorials," they said.
"The community consultation process will help us to determine how our stakeholders and our local communities want to interact with our local cemeteries now and in the future while still protecting our heritage."
