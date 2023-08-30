Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

RPCV 'need' community feedback for cemeteries master planning

BL
By Ben Loughran
August 31 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remembrance Parks Central Victoria will engage with community next month for its master planning. Picture by Jenny Denton.
Remembrance Parks Central Victoria will engage with community next month for its master planning. Picture by Jenny Denton.

With Bendigo's cemeteries running out of space, the community is being called on to provide feedback on the future of burial arrangements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.