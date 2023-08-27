Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo man faces court on weapons, intimidation charges

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated August 28 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man with violent past released on bail despite threats to Myer worker. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Man with violent past released on bail despite threats to Myer worker. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A Bendigo man with a history of violent offences who has threatened a retail store person over Facebook has been released on bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.