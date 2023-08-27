A Bendigo man with a history of violent offences who has threatened a retail store person over Facebook has been released on bail.
Joshua Ronald Saunders fronted the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on August 28 applying for bail after being charged with offences including theft, possession of a controlled weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, intimidating a witness and committing an indictable offence on bail.
The court heard Saunders has an "extensive criminal history" dating back to 2011 including multiple dishonesty offences like thefts and burglaries, priors for drugs and weapons possession.
The court heard he had contravened multiple community correction orders as well as bail conditions on previous occasions.
The court was told his previous convictions included recklessly causing injury, aggravated assault of a female and assault with weapon.
The most recent offending took place when Saunders was completing a 24 month community corrections order handed down on September 17, 2021, for charges including possessing a controlled weapon, possessing a prohibited weapon, theft, unlawful assault, refusing a preliminary breath test and careless driving in a motor vehicle.
On August 17, 2023, Saunders and a co-accused entered Myer department store in Bendigo and were seen by staff loitering around the cosmetics area.
Saunders was observed picking up a handbag and "acting suspiciously" before he ultimately placed the bag back and left into Pall Mall where he was then arrested.
In a search, police found Saunders was in possession of a black folded hunting knife, an extendable baton and one Victorian licence not in his own name.
The co-accused then left Myer, saw police and tried to reenter before she was arrested on an outstanding matter.
She was found to be carrying one glass ice pipe, a small zip lock bag of around one gram of methylamphetamine, three bottles containing a liquid believed to GHB.
A Myer staff member made a statement to police.
Saunders was interviewed and released on bail to appear on September 14 in court.
Saunders then on August 19 used Facebook messenger to contact the staff member who had submitted the statement, and made a threatening comment to her.
The court heard she was now in fear of the man who knows where she works.
Police interviewed Saunders on August 25 before taking him into custody.
He said he initially "didn't think it was intimidating" but has now conceded it was and the court heard he was "embarrassed" by his actions.
Saunders will return to court in September for what is "likely to proceed as a plea of guilty".
He will live with his mother who told the court her son "does stupid things, but he's really done well in the last two years".
He must not consume alcohol, use social media or contact witnesses.
He must abide by a curfew and not attend the Bendigo CBD - except when with his mother or to attend court.
