A road which has more than doubled in traffic in the past eight years should have it's speed reduced, council staff have recommended.
A petition presented at a council meeting on Monday, August 28 called for the speed limit at Peatlings Road, Bagshot reduced from 100 kilometres per hour to 80 kilometres per hour.
According to petitioners, the residential road has become unsafe due to increased volume of traffic, incidents of speeding, and the fact many people use the road as a shortcut to Echuca.
MORE NEWS:
"Significantly, it came to our attention that Google Maps is prioritising Peatlings Road over the Midland Highway on the journey from Bendigo to Echuca," they said.
They cited school children using the road and people walking, cycling or riding horses to get to Wellsford Forest as their main concerns, while also station it would be "advantageous for Huntly for all the extra traffic to be passing through there."
According to a report to be presented to councillors, a reduction of the speed limit is supported.
A traffic count for Peatlings Road in July found observed traffic increased by 129 per cent between 2015 and 2023.
"The annual growth rate of traffic for the period is approximately 11 per cent per year, which is much higher than similar rural roads around Greater Bendigo which typically increase by 2-3 per cent per year," the report said.
Four crashed were recorded along the road since 2016, which resulted in the City of Greater Bendigo seeking federal blackspot funding for improvement works, which were delivered in 2021.
The petition also called for a stop sign at the intersection of Peatlings Road and Epsom-Barnadown-Road.
Council staff said a stop sign would not be necessary as the intersection would be improved through another blackspot funding project, which would involve improvements to lighting and delineation, construction of a left turn lane, speed limit reduction and shoulder widening and sealing.
"Stop signs installed that are not warranted tend to reduce their effectiveness and are largely ignored by drivers," council staff said.
OTHER NEWS:
The report also stated consistency of speed limits for users should be considered.
There was a section of 80 kilometre per hour speed limit at the Midland Highway at the northern end of Peatlings Road, and Epsom-Barnadown Road was planned to be changed to 80 kilometres per hour.
"When considering the above factors, officers have reached a view that the petitioners request for a speed limit reduction to 80km/h should be supported," council staff said.
"Subject to council support, the next step to implement this change will be the preparation and lodgement of a formal speed zone change request to [the Department of Transport and Planning]."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.