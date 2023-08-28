Tigers through to big dance after surviving thriller with Hawks

Woorinen's dream of securing the CVFLW flag in their debut season is one step away following a thrilling preliminary final triumph.
The 4.9 (33) to 4.1 (25) win over Eaglehawk at the QEO last Friday night has set up a David versus Goliath battle in the decider against undefeated Castlemaine.
The competition newcomers have based their success on a diet of contested and tough footy, which suited the Yellow and Black down to the ground under the bright lights of the QEO.
Leading by only two points at three-quarter-time, Tigers vice-captain Carlee Hazlett kicked the only goal of the last term late in the piece to give her side the buffer they required.
With the prize in sight, Tigers player-coach Katelyn Hazlett directed her troops to victory in a nervy final few moments.
"They are a very tough team and had plenty of pressure on the ball carrier, as did we, so it was a very contested last quarter," Hazlett said.
"After Carlee (Hazlett) kicked that goal, we were able to stop them getting deep inside 50s, which is a testament to our defenders and midfielders pressure.
"It was very exciting, and everyone was pretty emotional to have gotten through."
Earlier, the Hawks got off to a flyer, nailing the only two goals of the opening term.
In their first Friday night clash of the season, Hazlett said it took her side time to acclimatise to the conditions.
"We came out not quite ready, and I put that down to it being our first game under lights," she said.
"We let them get those quick ones in the first few minutes, but outside of that, we controlled the ball for most of the quarter and just didn't convert.
"I knew we'd be alright if we kept creating opportunities for our forwards, which we did."
The Tigers continued to control proceedings after quarter time but failed to hit the front until late in the third stanza.
This was down to their inaccurate kicking, which threatened to derail their shot at the Magpies.
Luckily for Hazlett, her small forwards were able to create enough havoc to snatch the win.
"We had a lot of pressure in our forward line," Hazlett said.
"It was a very messy style of footy, but we're fine with that because our forwards can get to work of any supply."
Izabella Palmero proved the difference, being the only multiple-goal kicker on the ground and was voted best afield.
Grace Edlin and Drew Ryan were the best for the Hawks.
The Tigers face the Magpies in the big dance at the QEO from 7.00pm this Friday, with the Magpies to go in as firm favourites after beating the Tigers three times in 2023.
