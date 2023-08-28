Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Tigers through to big dance after surviving thriller with Hawks

NS
By Nathan Spicer
August 28 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woorinen is through to the 2023 CVFLW grand final after beating Eaglehawk by eight points on Friday night. Picture by Brendan McCarty
Woorinen is through to the 2023 CVFLW grand final after beating Eaglehawk by eight points on Friday night. Picture by Brendan McCarty

Woorinen's dream of securing the CVFLW flag in their debut season is one step away following a thrilling preliminary final triumph.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.