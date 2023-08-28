Bendigo City FC made a successful finish to its State League Five West campaign.
The senior team thumped country rival Ballarat 5-2, while the reserves were crowned champions after finishing the season on top of the table.
The senior team finished fourth overall and will stay in State League Five for 2024.
"We're disappointed we didn't get promoted, but it was good to finish the season with a good win and to have the reserves win the league was a great effort,'' Bendigo City FC senior and under-18 coach Greg Thomas said.
"All in all, it was a pretty good season for the club."
The seniors fell behind early against Ballarat, but a goal from Alex Caldow on the stroke of half-time settled the home side.
Bendigo City hit top gear in the second half as Caldow completed a hat-trick to make the scoreline 3-1.
Ballarat responded with a goal in the 80th minute to cut Bendigo's lead to 3-2.
As Ballarat pushed for an equaliser, Bendigo pounced on the counter attack with Sam Farr and Luke Burns scoring in the space of two minutes to seal victory.
Burns' goal had extra significance. The 89th minute goal took his season tally to 27 - equal first with West Point's Marcus Sherif for the league's Golden Boot award.
"It's great for Luke to win the Golden Boot and great for the team and the club,'' Thomas said.
"Luke knows where the goals are and he's a real goal poacher. He works hard and it's a credit to him."
The reserves' championship win was the club's first piece of team silverware.
Needing to collect all three points in the final game to seal the title win, Bendigo thumped Ballarat 6-1.
The team finished with 15 wins, two draws and three losses for the season.
"We've had a lot of players play through the reserves this season, whether it be some of our under-18s and even some of our under-16s,'' Thomas said.
"It shows that we have some depth and that we're on the right track."
The Bendigo City under-18s collected their second victory of the NPL1 under-18 season after North Geelong was forced to forfeit their match.
Bendigo City under-18s host Melbourne City at Epsom next Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo City juniors had a successful day against Melbourne Knights.
The under-14s and under-15s both upstaged Melbourne Knights 2-1 on Sunday.
First half goals from Jack Joynson-Baker and Ted Humphreys secured Bendigo under-14s their seventh win of the season.
The under-15s rallied from one goal down to win thanks to goals from Ethan Pope and Hugo Byrne.
The under-15s are fourth on the ladder with 11 wins and one draw from 19 games.
In the under-16s, Melbourne Knights won 9-0.
