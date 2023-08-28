Epsom stuns Shepparton United, claims third place in League One

A brilliant opening 16 minutes was the catalyst for Epsom's stunning win over CV League One Men rival Shepparton United on Sunday.
The 4-2 upset victory lifted Epsom above Shepparton United into third place on the ladder at the completion of the home and away season.
In the only game played for the weekend in a catch-up round, the Scorpions put United to the sword with four goals inside the opening 16 minutes.
The Scorpions' sting started with a sublime free kick from Mitch Langenbacher in the second minute of play.
From just outside the box, Langenbacher curled his shot into the top corner and gave the United keeper no chance.
Dylan Callaway made it 2-0 in the ninth minute and two minutes later Langenbacher added his second goal.
The Shepparton United defenders were left stunned when Cooper Arkinstall scored Epsom's fourth goal in the 16th minute.
The score remained 4-0 until the opening stages of the second half.
United gave the home side a scare when Lewis Coyle scored twice inside three minutes to make the scoreline 4-2.
United's star UK import Ryan Brooks caused the Epsom defence some headaches as the visitors pushed for a third goal.
Much to coach Peter Raeburn's delight, the Scorpions stood firm and collected all three points to secure third place on the ladder.
"We turned it on for 15 minutes and then fought hard the rest of the way. It was a really good win,'' Raeburn said.
"Shepparton United is a very talented team and they came at us hard in the second half.
"The boys stuck to the game plan, played their positions... and it was quite pleasing to watch.
"To finish third on the ladder is a great effort by the boys. We're no glamour side, but we work hard and we do the little things.
"To be the highest Bendigo-based team on the ladder is a credit to the boys."
The League One finals series starts next weekend, with Epsom to play sixth-placed Spring Gully United in an elimination final and Shepparton United to tackle FC Eaglehawk in the other elimination final.
Top-two teams Tatura and Shepparton South await the two winners.
"The confidence is there now and the boys have some belief in themselves,'' Raeburn said.
"Good wins over Eaglehawk and now Shepparton United has helped build that confidence.
"Now we have to keep up the momentum next week against Spring Gully.
"I really rate Spring Gully highly. They have some good talent in their team and they're very well coached. Nothing would surprise me from them."
In League One Women, the finals series is a top-four format.
Championship winners Strathfieldsaye Colts United tackle second-placed Spring Gully United, with the winner to advance straight to the grand final.
Third-placed Shepparton United and fourth-placed Tatura clash in a cut-throat first semi-final.
It's the same finals system for the League Two Women's finals.
Top-two teams Kyneton and Border Raiders meet for a berth in the grand final, while La Trobe University and Castlemaine will do battle to stay alive in the premiership race.
In League Two Men, top two teams Shepparton and Golden City have the bye in the first weekend of the finals.
Third-placed La Trobe University Red will start favourite against sixth-placed Border Raiders in the first elimination final, while Swan Hill plays Deniliquin in the other elimination final.
In youth division, championship winners La Trobe University and second-placed Shepparton United have the first weekend of finals off.
Third-placed Spring Gully United plays sixth-placed Epsom, while fourth-placed Tatura plays fifth-placed Castlemaine.
Venues and times for the first weekend of the finals are still to be finalised by the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League.
