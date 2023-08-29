Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round 18

A look at last Saturday's round 18 of the Bendigo Football Netball League, according to the Premier Data statistical information.
After kicking 6.12 (48) in the first half to lead by only 29 points at the main break, Golden Square applied the afterburners in the third term, kicking eight goals to none.
They won the disposals (111-58), clearances (17-7), inside 50s (24-4) and marks (25-6) during the stanza.
Overall, the Bulldogs territory dominance was stark, registering 76-22 inside 50s and taking 37-3 inside 50 marks, with Joel Brett taking six of those in his eight goals, 23 disposals and 167 ranking points performance.
The Roos failed to get their hands on the ball as the Bulldogs collected 267-132 uncontested possessions and 94-50 uncontested marks.
Tom Toma (42 possessions) and Jake Thrum (34 possessions) were the main benefactors of the dominance.
Ricky Monti was again impressive, collecting 37 disposals, nine clearances, ten inside 50s, a goal and 162 ranking points.
Liam Collins 31 possessions, ten clearances and 118 ranking points, and Nicholas Keogh's 27 disposals, 14 rebound 50s and 135 ranking points were the standout performers for the Roos.
While most of the key metrics are tight, the Dragons proved far more efficient on Saturday.
Ashley Connick's charges only slightly won clearances (56-48), inside 50s (52-49) and uncontested possessions (172-143), but they recorded plus 32 effective disposals.
The Hawks won the contested possession count (184-178), and although Billy Evans (29 touches) and Noah Wheeler (27 touches) found the footy, they were down on their usual damage.
Counter that with the performance of Sam Conforti, and you get a picture of why the Dragons won by 54 points.
Conforti was incredible, racking up 37 disposals, ten clearances, two goals and 160 ranking points.
Thirteen of those disposals and five clearances came in an incredible third term.
James Coghlan was a bull, with 17 of his 21 disposals being contested while also registering eight effective tackles, ten clearances and 110 ranking points.
Hawks forward Sam Thompson played a defensive role on Dragons gun half-back Noah Walsh and held him to 16 disposals - his lowest tally in 2023.
Once they got rolling, Strathfieldsaye was able to pick through the high press employed by the Tigers to find free space in behind at will, which led to 16-10 inside 50 marks.
The Storm did as they usually do and controlled the footy clearly winning the uncontested possession count (258-194) and uncontested marks (130-94).
Although they also won the contested possession count (183-140), it felt a much tighter affair at the coalface with Darryl Wilson's men plus six in clearances but losing them at centre 14-13.
In a low tackle game (39-38 in Storm's favour), Benjamin Thompson was ferocious and, in a closer match, would have gone near getting the three votes.
Thompson had 17 contested possessions from his 24 and was well supported by Jordan Iudica, who had 26 disposals at 92 per cent efficiency.
Missing Jake Moorhead, fellow VFL compatriot Callum McCarty picked up the slack and was the Storm's best player afield with 31 disposals, five clearances, seven inside 50s, a goal and 151 ranking points.
For the second week running, Lachlan Gill topped the ranking points for the Storm.
Gill recorded 43 possessions, ten clearances, five inside 50s, two goals and 190 points.
Skipper Lachlan Sharp needed 13 goals to bring up his ton but fell short, registering six majors.
As expected, Gisborne proved far too strong for a struggling Maryborough outfit.
Gisborne smashed their opponents all over the park, recording 492-226 disposals, 125-66 marks and 91-18 inside 50s.
The Magpies can hold their head high from clearance, only losing the count 43-33 against one of the best clearance-based midfields in the BFNL.
It was a day to boost the numbers for Gisborne, and all their superstars obliged.
Ruckman Braidon Blake had the top ranking points score of the weekend with 207 thanks to his 26 disposals, 34 hitouts and two-goal game.
Bradley Bernacki 38 disposals, four goals and 190 ranking points, Flynn Lakey 45 disposals, two goals and 188 ranking points, and Luke Ellings 40 disposals, two goals and 149 ranking points were all immense.
In only his second senior game in two years, Jarryd Lynch showed he's still up to the level with 26 touches, two goals and 116 ranking points.
Coach Coby Perry (29 disposals), Matt Johnston (35 disposals) and Kya Lanfranchi (31 disposals) stood tall amidst the rubble for the Magpies.
There are worrying signs for South Bendigo, who head into finals with their worst form of the season.
While they eventually prevailed and, to be fair, should have by more if not for bad kicking, the Bloods allowed a Castlemaine midfield minus Bailey Henderson to arguably beat them at the coalface.
The Bloods snuck home in the contested possession count (136-133) but lost clearances (42-31).
Where they were able to grind Castlemaine down was on the outside as they collected 240-190 uncontested possessions and 19-5 handball receives.
An inside 50 mark count of (24-5) in the Bloods' favour suggests they were more dominant than the scoreboard suggests - Castlemaine was within 15 points at three-quarter-time.
Callum McConachy played Henderson's role and collected 30 touches, nine effective tackles, eight clearances, five inside 50s, a goal and 128 ranking points.
John Watson had 46 disposals, two goals and 161 ranking points, while Matt Filo recorded 40 disposals, 11 marks, 11 clearances and 166 ranking points.
Brody Haddow was the best for the Bloods with 38 possessions, ten clearances, eight inside 50s and 173 ranking points.
In his first game back since round eight, midfielder Cooper Leon had 23 disposals.
