As if the cost of living pressure wasn't enough, the price of unleaded petrol in Bendigo has once again risen above $2 a litre.
Most service stations in the city centre were displaying the higher price from Wednesday, August 23 while others further out had already hit the $2 mark before then.
Last last week, the Ampol/Woolworths service station at Epsom Village Shopping Centre was selling unleaded petrol for 203.9 cents a litre, as was the BP service station on the corner of the Midland Highway and Taylor Street, Epsom.
Cheaper options included APCO outlets at Kangaroo Flat and Strathdale which was selling unleaded petrol for 189.9 cents a litre.
MORE NEWS:
The high price of petrol prompted the federal government to halve its fuel excise from 44.2 cents per litre to 22.1 cents per litre for six months.
It immediately saw a drop in the price of fuel at the bowser. Prices did rise above $2 again in June last year before easing off.
Even when the full excise tax was re-instated at the end of September, prices seemed to stabilise.
However, the past few weeks has seen a spike in petrol prices with several service stations hovering around the 199.9 cents a litre mark before finally tipping over the $2 barrier.
Unfortunately, the price of unleaded petrol is unlikely to go down anytime soon.
The high prices have been put down to a range of issues - the chief among them being a high demand for oil globally combined with a cut in production by OPEC, the governing body of leading oil-producing countries.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The other factor is a steep fall in the Australian dollar.
It has plummeted from 71 US cents at the start of the year to around 64 US cents, making the cost of importing oil more expensive which is then passed on to the Australian motorist.
ACM (Australian Community Media) reported earlier this month of unleaded fuel reaching as high as 224.9c per litre in Melbourne, according to the RACV's fuel tracking data.
Fuel prices fluctuate according to global oil prices, which have risen substantially in the last 12 months.
Australia is ranked the fourth cheapest for fuel prices of the 33 countries in the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), according to the ACCC's Quarterly Report on the Australian petroleum market.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.