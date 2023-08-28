Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Watch

Shepherd confident Castlemaine is on the right track in BFNL

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 28 2023 - 10:49am, first published 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Brendan Shepherd departs the senior coaching role at Castlemaine a content man.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.