Brendan Shepherd departs the senior coaching role at Castlemaine a content man.
After one season in charge, Shepherd has made way for former Essendon and Hawthorn key defender Michael Hartley.
A premiership player with Castlemaine in 2000, Shepherd guided the Pies to a 2-15 record in 2023.
While the win-loss ratio was the same as 2022, the Pies were more competitive across the board this year.
Their percentage rose from 31.8 per cent in 2022 to 41.7 per cent this year.
"For a bloke who didn't want to take on the job last November, I'm really proud of what the club did this year,'' Shepherd said.
"When I was asked to take on the job I told the club that I had doubts as to whether they'd exist.
"I knew that Zac Denahy, Tommy Horne, Tom Cain, Declan Slingo and Caleb McBride were going and I really didn't know how they were going to be replaced.
"The club assured me they'd have the numbers, but little did I know it was going to be a bunch of 18 and 19-year-olds.
"When I look back now, it's been my most enjoyable year of coaching.
"The people that are at the club are there for the right reasons. They enjoy their footy and they want to be as good as they can.
"Most of them are 18 or 19-year-olds and it's not about the coin. It's about enjoying their footy with their mates."
Shepherd said he was proud of what he achieved at the Camp Reserve.
"I can walk away knowing that the club is in a better position,'' Shepherd said.
"The win/loss column doesn't always mean everything. I left Saturday's game (against South Bendigo) as proud as punch for the way the boys played.
"To hear some of the positive comments from our spectators about the way we went about it this year was really pleasing.
"When I started I promised the club that we'd play with spirit and fight and I think we achieved that.
"I was really chuffed to be asked to coach and I only coached for one year, but I'm proud of the way I leave the club."
Hartley takes over a talented group of young players headed by Brodie Byrne, Callum McConachy and Riley Pedretti, who are all under the age of 21.
"Those young guys, and even Matt Filo who is only 25, have some really good senior footy under their belt now,'' Shepherd said.
"The average age of the senior list is probably about 20. I think from the list they have 39 contracted players (for next year) already. Michael (Hartley) has plenty to work with and I'm sure he'll bring in a few experienced players as well.
"There's a good future ahead for the club."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.