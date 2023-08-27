Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Jessica Hassell, who is known to frequent the Bendigo and Maryborough areas.
The 37-year-old is wanted on warrant for unlawful assault and failing to answer bail.
She is described as approximately 168cm tall with a thin build and brown hair.
Anyone who sees Hassell or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
