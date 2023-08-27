Bendigo Advertiser
Police seeking Jessica Hassel over assault, bail offences

By Jenny Denton
Updated August 28 2023 - 7:31am, first published 7:15am
A photo of Jessica Hassell released by police.
Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Jessica Hassell, who is known to frequent the Bendigo and Maryborough areas.

