Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a man wanted on warrant over drug and weapons charges who is known to frequent the Bendigo area.
Twenty-six-year-old Steven Forder has been charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing cannabis and methylamphetamine and failing to answer bail.
Police have released a photo of Forder, who is described as approximately 189cm tall with a solid build and brown hair.
Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
