Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Match Report

Fast-starting Mount Pleasant stays alive in premiership race

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated August 27 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 6:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Pleasant is still alive in the HDFNL premiership race after beating Leitchville-Gunbower by 26 points on Sunday. Picture by Darren Howe
Mount Pleasant is still alive in the HDFNL premiership race after beating Leitchville-Gunbower by 26 points on Sunday. Picture by Darren Howe

THE saying "scoreboard pressure is the best pressure" proved correct in Sunday's Heathcote District league elimination final as Mount Pleasant kept its season alive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.