Fast-starting Mount Pleasant stays alive in premiership race

THE saying "scoreboard pressure is the best pressure" proved correct in Sunday's Heathcote District league elimination final as Mount Pleasant kept its season alive.
The Blues ended the season of massive improvement by Leitchville-Gunbower with a 11.18 (84) to 9.4 (58) victory at North Bendigo.
In warm conditions the Blues won by 26 points - the same margin they had been in front by at quarter-time.
The Blues controlled the play in the first quarter, but were unable to get bang for buck with their forward 50 dominance.
Mount Pleasant had 12 scoring shots to one in the first term, but squandered opportunities kicking 4.8 to the Bombers' 1.0.
Having been put on the backfoot early the undermanned Bombers, who featured three under-18 players in Noah Hore, Bryce Barnstable and Fletcher Ball, were able to stem the tide and across the middle two terms outscored the Blues five goals to four.
A goal on the three quarter-time siren to Billy Hawken and then the first of the final term through Lachlan Sverns brought the Bombers to within 19 points and they had a genuine sniff of running over the top of the Blues.
However, two goals in quick succession to Zebb Murrell, courtesy of a soaring mark, and Caelan Smith on the run allowed the Blues to keep the Bombers at bay and propel into a first semi-final next Sunday against North Bendigo at Elmore.
"In the games we've won this year we've always been able to get off to a good start and it was pleasing to do so again today," Mount Pleasant co-coach Adam Baird said.
"The start was key and I thought our pressure was really good in the first quarter. We probably could have really buried them in the first quarter, but missed a few chances.
"But full credit to Leitchy though; they came at us all day."
The Blues were without co-coach Ben Weightman (bulging disc in back) and ruckman/forward Mitch Bennett (cheek), while gun defender Will Wallace ended the game on the bench with his knee iced.
The Bombers - who have gone from wooden-spooners to finalists in just 12 months - suffered a major blow during the second term when key forward and assistant coach Chris Horman's game ended with a significant gash under his eye.
"It took us a while to find our groove today and by the time we got going Mounts had that bit of a buffer on us," Bombers coach Shannon Keam said.
"They were a lot more experienced than us today, but I'm glad we fought the game out the way we did."
One of the highlights of the day was the ruck duel between the Blues' Chris Down and Bombers' Jobee Warde, while Nick Edwards kicked three goals for Mount Pleasant - all in the first half - and Billy Hawken slotted three for the Bombers.
