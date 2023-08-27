Bears Lagoon-Serpentine kept its LVFNL premiership dream alive when it defeated Bridgewater by 49 points in Sunday's first semi-final at Pyramid Hill.
A dominant first half was the catalyst for the 17.9 (111) to 9.8 (62) victory.
The Bears piled on 10 goals to two across the first two quarters to ensure they advanced to a preliminary final clash with Pyramid Hill next Saturday at Calivil.
James Rippingale continued his good form, kicking a season-high five goals for the Bears.
After missing the first 11 rounds of the season, the experienced key forward has kicked 20 goals in his past five games.
Kyal Zass was outstanding in defence for the Bears, while Louis Mott and Callum Draper were superb through the middle of the ground.
The Bears had 10 individual goalkickers for the game.
Bridgewater couldn't repeat the heroics of its elimination final win over Inglewood.
Nick Naughton, Lachlan Cohen and Joel Green could hold their heads high for the Mean Machine.
READ MORE: Panthers qualify for LVFNL grand final
Skipper Josh Martyn was held to two goals as the Bears did a great job of maintaining pressure on Bridgewater's midfield.
The margin was 63 points at three quarter-time before Bridgewater won the final quarter 4.3 to 2.1 to add some respectability to the scoreboard.
"We were in the game early, but we didn't convert in front of goal,'' Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
"It was pretty even in terms of inside 50, but they converted better. We didn't have the polish to finish off the good work when we needed it and they opened up on us.
"It could have easily been a 15-goal drubbing, so I was proud of the way the boys hung in and fought the game out."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.