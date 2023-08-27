Bendigo Advertisersport
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine to play Pyramid Hill in preliminary final

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 27 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:00pm
Kyal Zass was best for Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in Sunday's first semi-final win.
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine kept its LVFNL premiership dream alive when it defeated Bridgewater by 49 points in Sunday's first semi-final at Pyramid Hill.

