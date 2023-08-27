Pioneers fall short against Falcons but learn valuable lessons

The Bendigo Pioneers boys received a taste of what's to come next week with their 12.11 (83) to 10.6 (66) loss to the Geelong Falcons a mere entrée.
The two sides will face each other again in an elimination final next weekend, and while the defeat means the Pioneers are on a three-game losing streak, coach Danny O'Bree likes what he sees.
"Overall, it was a pleasing performance as we played three good quarters of footy," O'Bree said.
"We knew going into the game we'd be playing them again next week, and we think we can add some real firepower to our lineup to stick it to them."
After another solid first half, the defeat followed a familiar pattern, with a third-quarter fadeout costing the Pioneers the four points.
An eight-goal to one second half against the GWV Rebels last week and a five-goal to one third term on Sunday shows there's still plenty of work to do.
"They got on top through the contest and capitalised in the third term," O'Bree said.
"They kicked some ripper goals, but we got out into space a few times also and looked to be going forward with real purpose, all for it to fall down with a skill error."
The Pioneers produced their best period of footy in the second term before the Falcons' third-term blitz.
The Falcons would extend their margin to 29 points in the last quarter, but to the Pioneers credit, they fought back with a couple of late goals, which should give them some confidence ahead of next week.
O'Bree said debutant Kaian Constable had good moments throughout the day, with his goal early in the piece providing smiles all round.
For the second week running, Tobie Travaglia was voted as the Pioneers' best player, while Malik Gordon's return from injury went well, kicking two goals.
Oliver Poole backed up his invitation to the Victorian State Draft Combine throughout the week with another solid performance.
Expected number one draft pick Harley Reid had a big weekend watching the battle for the wooden spoon between North Melbourne and West Coast but missed the clash against the Falcons after sustaining a knee injury last Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Pioneers girls struggled to contain a high-powered top-of-the-table Oakleigh Chargers, losing 23.11 (149) to 1.3 (9).
The Pioneers were never in the contest, conceding 12 goals to none in the first half to trail by 74 points at the main break.
Their only goal of the afternoon came in the third term, but by the three-quarter-time break, the margin had already ballooned to 100 plus.
The girls play their final game of the regular season against the ninth-placed Rebels in Ballarat next Sunday.
