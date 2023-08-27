Students and staff from Girton Grammar's Junior School were celebrating their love of reading all across Book Week.
Works of fiction were brought to life as students immersed themselves in their favourite characters during the much-loved Book Week parade - from Little Red Riding Hood to The Mandalorian.
Another highlight was Tuesday's 'Books and Bikkies', where families were invited to join their children for a story and a snack in the Junior School Library.
To cap off the week, on Friday students received an inspirational visit from prolific children's fantasy writer, Isobelle Carmody - author of over 40 books, including the acclaimed Obernewtyn series.
MORE NEWS:
Girton Grammar Junior School head Don Thompson said it was heartening to see the love of stories, imagination and adventure as alive today in Girton's students as it was when he was a child.
"It is great to see that, even in the age of technology and streaming services, our students still love to celebrate reading and all things book-related," Mr Thompson said.
"And it wasn't just the students who were excited for Book Week - many of our staff have been planning their costumes based on a favourite book for weeks."
Mr Thompson said Girton strived to cultivate a love of literature among all its students, with the benefits of reading for pleasure going well beyond the purely academic.
"Books allow us to be transported to places we have never been, or perhaps do not exist, and be part of a life outside of our own," he said.
"This is why we are so committed to ensuring our students have the skills and knowledge they need to read.
"Reading opens new worlds to our students, and we feel very privileged to play a part in helping them along that journey."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.