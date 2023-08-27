MOUNT Pleasant coach Carine Comer has lauded the Blues' resilience after they bounced back from a two-goal three quarter time deficit to eliminate Heathcote from the HDFNL finals series on Sunday.
The Blues prevailed in a tense and physical elimination final encounter against the Saints at Atkins Street.
They won 43-38.
The result continued the trend of close encounters between the two sides over the past two seasons.
The Blues have won four times against the Saints by five goals or less, including by a solitary goal earlier this season.
Heathcote's sole win in that time - an 11 goal triumph in round 16 this season - was the only match-up to buck the trend.
Mounts, who only sealed their finals berth the previous weekend with a win over Lockington-Bamawm United, brought their best early, setting up a stirring victory with a skilful 13-6 first quarter.
Fiercely challenged by the Saints after quarter time, the Blues finished as impressively as they started, sealing a remarkable victory with a 14-7 final term.
Comer admitted her side was forced to dig incredibly deep against a resolute Heathcote, which was playing its first A-grade final since 2011.
"I'm very relieved ... and can't wipe the smile off my face," she said post-match.
"The girls started off very strongly and were just able to keep their composure and control when it counted.
"We especially did that in the first half, while our third quarter was a little flat. Everyone looked a little down and out and tired and the fatigue was starting to set in.
"But we collected ourselves in that last quarter and dug deep. We left everything out on the court."
Comer remained calm as the Saints rallied from a five-goal half time deficit to snatch a two-goal lead going into the final term.
Ultimately, she resisted making any positional changes
"While I felt we dropped off considerably, I knew we had more in us, so it was just a matter of picking ourselves up," she said.
"We could have panicked and made plenty of changes, but I didn't feel it was necessary.
"I backed the girls and fortunately it worked out."
A solid all-round team effort was led by midcourter Aish Tupper and young defenders Olivia Nihill and Ivy Harrop.
A force all season for the Blues, 16-year-old goal shooter Ava Nihill was again influential, scoring 26 of her side's goals.
"I say it often, but for a 16-year-old to hold that composure and just work her way through the game like she did, with Sarah (Mannes) supporting her, I could not be more proud," Comer said.
"That goes for all the girls."
Joint Heathcote playing co-coach Brooke Bolton said while the Saints had dug themselves into a hole early in the game, she was proud to see them respond with a spirited fightback.
"We started a bit flat ... I think the finals' nerves got the better of us a bit in the first quarter and we set ourselves a real challenge to get back," she said.
"But from there, I thought we did a great job in the third quarter to get ourselves back in it and back on top.
"But we probably used up all our energy and ran out of legs a little in the last."
Even as the Blues ever so slowly increased their lead in the final term, Bolton said the Saints had never given up hope of reeling the margin in.
"I think when we play our best netball, we definitely have a chance, but I don't think we played our best netball today," she said.
"It's a disappointing way to go out, but it's still a great effort to have made finals."
A gallant effort by the Saints was bolstered by a strong performance from goal keeper Jen Van Neutegem.
