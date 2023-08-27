Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Mount Pleasant advances to HDFNL first semi-final showdown against Colbinabbin

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 27 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MOUNT Pleasant coach Carine Comer has lauded the Blues' resilience after they bounced back from a two-goal three quarter time deficit to eliminate Heathcote from the HDFNL finals series on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.