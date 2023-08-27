Bendigo cyclist Chris Hamilton notches up first Grand Tour win

Bendigo and District Cycling Club's Chris Hamilton recorded his first stage win in a Grand Tour in stage one of the 2023 La Vuelta a Espana overnight.
Hamilton's Team DSM-Firmenich won the opening stage team-time-trial that was ridden in treacherous dark and wet conditions around the streets of Barcelona.
Having been the second team down the ramp, Hamilton and his teammates faced an agonising wait after registering a time of 17:30.
Spanish squad Movistar came close to besting the time, and there were some nervous faces as Team DSM watched their opponent's final kilometre.
Movistar finished less than a second behind DSM as their first five riders (which is when the time is taken) to cross the line were strung out.
Hamilton sits in sixth place on the general classification, with Italian teammate Lorenzo Milesi wearing the red leaders' jersey into stage two.
The Aussie will wear the King of the Mountains polka-dot jersey.
