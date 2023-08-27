Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo cyclist Chris Hamilton notches up first Grand Tour win

By Nathan Spicer
August 27 2023 - 2:00pm
Chris Hamilton on stage accepting the King of the Mountain's jersey following his team stage one win at La Vuelta a Espana. Picture by Team DSM
Bendigo and District Cycling Club's Chris Hamilton recorded his first stage win in a Grand Tour in stage one of the 2023 La Vuelta a Espana overnight.

