What do you get when Darth Vader and Captain Marvel walk into an arena?
Bendi-Con of course!
Pop culture fans from across the state came together on August 27 to enjoy the annual event.
Cosplayers lined up outside Red Energy Arena from 10am to feast their eyes on everything from market stalls to some famous faces.
MORE NEWS:
Australian actor Neil Fanning, who may be more well-known for his voice, was set up in the crowd.\
The Scooby Doo actor spent time meeting and greeting fans before sitting down for a question and answer panel later in the afternoon.
The event's first international guest artist, Gary Erskine, was also at Red Energy Arena with an exclusive print that would raise money for the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.
And if that wasn't enough, there were 170 stallholders ready to show and sell everything from comic books, music, figurines, artwork and more.
