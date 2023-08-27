Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

NCFL: Maroons through to preliminary final as Blues crash out

NS
By Nathan Spicer
August 27 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nullawil's Zac Kelly trying to elude tackler Ryley Barrack. Picture by Blake Lee
Nullawil's Zac Kelly trying to elude tackler Ryley Barrack. Picture by Blake Lee

Who'd have thought at the start of the 2023 NCFL season that Nullawil would knock off last year's grand finalists, Donald, in the first week of finals?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.