NCFL: Maroons through to preliminary final as Blues crash out

Who'd have thought at the start of the 2023 NCFL season that Nullawil would knock off last year's grand finalists, Donald, in the first week of finals?
The Maroons' fairy-tale run as the competition newcomers will continue into a preliminary final in a fortnight's time, against either Sea Lake-Nandaly or Birchip-Watchem.
If it wasn't the case already, the 13.12 (90) to 9.8 (62) win affirmed that the Maroons can genuinely challenge a premiership at this level.
There were questions heading into this game, namely that Brett Barker's men hadn't beaten a fellow top-four side since round one, but the Maroons saved their best footy for when it counts.
"We haven't beaten them all year, so it was good to do it when it matters," Maroons coach Brett Barker said.
"It was probably the best we've played in a while, and besides the first two minutes, it was a four-quarter effort."
There were early warning signs for the Maroons as NCFL leading goalkicker Sam Dunstan appeared set for another big haul after nailing two goals in the opening minutes.
But from that point onwards, the Maroons controlled the flow of the game, and Ben Brennan nullified Dunstan's impact, with the tall forward only managing two more for afternoon.
While on top in a game sense, the Maroons only held a slender two-point lead at half-time, but their dominance was registered on the scoreboard in a seven-goal to three second half as the Blues ran out of puff.
"They kicked a couple of early ones, but we were the better side all over the ground from then on," Barker said.
"Our run and carry game was on point, which is the area we always try to get on top in.
"Being on the big ground at Sea Lake suited us, so we were pleased with how we were able to expose them with our younger guys."
Former Richmond player Mitch Farmer returned from a serious hamstring injury for his first game since round seven and kicked two goals.
Barker said he should get better as the finals series progresses.
"He needed the run to blow the cobwebs out, so it was good to get a game under his belt, and hopefully he's right to go in two weeks," he said.
Patrick Kelly was best on ground playing at half-back, while Adam Thomson did an excellent job on Ryley Barrack as a defensive forward.
Skipper Jordan Humphreys played centre half forward and kicked two majors, with Barker saying he's likely to continue in the role for the rest of 2023, but with a full-strength side now at his disposal, throwing the natural half backer behind the footy is an ace he'll keep up his sleeve.
