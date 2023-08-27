Golden Square unleashed a 14-goal-to-two second half to record its 43rd consecutive victory over Kangaroo Flat on Saturday.
On a perfect early spring day at Wade Street Square spearhead Joel Brett booted four of his eight goals in a dominant last term as the Bulldogs roared home to a 107-point win.
But it wasn't all plain sailing for the home side.
They managed just 6.12 in an inaccurate first half to lead by only 29 points at half-time.
But then the relentless ball-gathering skills of Tom Toma, Jake Thrum and Ricky Monti took over and the Dogs careered home to a 20.22 (142) to 9 5.3 (33) win.
The Roos' Sam Barnes nailed the first goal-of-the-day three minutes in to the opening term when he drilled a set shot from half-forward at the Wade Street end.
It wasn't until the 13-minute mark that Brett opened Square's goal-scoring run with an accurate shot from the Maple Street end's pool flank.
Monti and Jack Stewart followed up but the Bulldogs' inaccuracy was on show as shots were missed from all parts of the Maple Street end.
The Roos had their best little stretch of scoring in the second term when Angus Grant and Luke Foreman fired home accurate shots.
Foreman gathered possession out on his own on a forward flank, took one bounce and hammered home the Roos' third goal.
The Bulldogs were a tiny bit more accurate in the second quarter with Stewart taking the Square's goal tally to six just before the long break with a shot from the Wade Street end flank.
But then the Square salvo started.
They added eight goals in the third term and another six in the run home.
The Roos' defenders, headed up by Zac Rouse, spent long periods of the second half trying to outmark Square opponents or at least spoil Golden Square attacking thrusts.
They added just a single behind in the third stanza as the Dogs' scoring moves rolled on and on.
A long snap from Braydon Vaz went through the big sticks, Thrum was on-line, and even Square skipper Jack Geary added his name to the goal-scoring list with a set shot from the swimming pool flank.
A straight across-the half-forward line pass ended up with Strauch and he made no mistake.
And when Brett's around-the-body snap was on target and Thrum's high shot went through just seconds before the
three-quarter time siren sounded Golden Square had scooted out to an 81-point advantage.
The Roos did manage to add two more majors to their slender tally in the final term when a great running shot from Barnes sailed through and co-captain Mitchell Collins was also on-line.
Just like Barnes, Collins' running shot sailed home but then Brett took over.
He'd landed a running shot just before Collins' major and then the gun Square forward sent home a set shot followed up by an on-target left foot snap from the goal square.
He wasn't finished just yet. A long shot handed Brett his eighth goal of the day and 84th for 2023.
