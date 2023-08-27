Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

South Bendigo limps into finals on the back of unconvincing win

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 27 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo midfielder Brody Haddow fires out a handball in the Bloods' hard-fought win over Castlemaine. Picture by Darren Howe
South Bendigo midfielder Brody Haddow fires out a handball in the Bloods' hard-fought win over Castlemaine. Picture by Darren Howe

South Bendigo has "a lot of work to do" over the next seven days if it's to extend its season past the BFNL elimination final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.