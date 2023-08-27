South Bendigo has "a lot of work to do" over the next seven days if it's to extend its season past the BFNL elimination final.
That was the assessment from an honest Nathan Horbury after the Bloods' coach watched his side struggle to put Castlemaine away at Harry Trott Oval on Saturday.
The Bloods won 13.17 (95) to 9.5 (59) and now prepare for a QEO date with Eaglehawk in Sunday's elimination final.
"Castlemaine were pretty good and we didn't play our best footy,'' Horbury lamented.
"We were okay in the second half, but we've got a lot of work to do if we want to roll Eaglehawk next week.
"Our last few weeks have been pretty disappointing... and maybe the players were looking ahead to next week.
"Hopefully, we can build on the way we finished this game."
The Bloods led by just 15 points at three quarter-time, but added 4.3 to 1.0 in the final quarter to secure win number 10 for the season.
Dynamic duo Brock Harvey and Steven Stroobants combined to kick eight of the Bloods' 13 goals.
Harvey's five-goal haul took his season tally to a career-high 65 from 16 games. He kicked 64 goals in 20 games in 2022.
Braydan Torpey, Sam Langley, Zac Hare and Brody Haddow were solid contributors on a day when few Bloods stood out as four-quarter contributors.
The Pies, who were without star playmaker Bailey Henderson and ruckman Lloyd Butcher, were best served by two of their young guns - Callum McConachy and Riley Pedretti.
In Brendan Shepherd's final game as senior coach, the Pies showed just how far they've come in 2023.
When the Bloods and Pies met in round nine, South Bendigo won by 96 points.
The club's two meetings in 2022 were 114 and 97-point wins to the Bloods.
"South did get the better of us in the last quarter and we probably ran out of legs,'' Shepherd said.
"We had three under-18 players double-up and it was a warmer day.
"The pleasing thing was we didn't have a blowout quarter and we finished the season strongly.
"We didn't have a bad quarter and the boys can take some positive thoughts into next year.
"I couldn't be prouder of the group for the way they've stuck at it this year. There's some really good signs for the club going forward."
