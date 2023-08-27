Rachel Murphy and Angela Gaynor have been meticulously tasting and scoring craft beer for as long as they can remember.
The Bendigo pair took the opportunity on August 26 to take their own criteria around each of Bendigo on the Hop's venues, testing and rating each beverage.
And while it was a great way for them to discover the best brews businesses had to offer, it was a chance to get out and about in the city they loved most.
"I think this is the most unique experience for enabling locals and people from further afield who experience Bendigo from a multitude of venues and vantage points," Ms Murphy said.
"It really allows people to experience Bendigo at its best particularly when every year the weather is sensational."
The pair were very impressed with this year's offerings, but they said they have been each year they've been.
"We've been coming along since 2019 and we obviously score our tastings and Ange actually found our score card from our first year, it was so interesting," Ms Murphy said.
"We've been here every year since and just love it."
Ms Gaynor said they found this year's favourite at MacKenzie Quarters.
"We thought the King River (Brewing) Vic Secret Wet Hopped Ale was really nice," she said.
Bendigo Beer president and event organiser Trevor Birks said there had been a lot of positive feedback from the day.
"I think Bendigo on the Hop has has cemented itself as Australia's best winter beer festival and we've heard a lot of people say that," he said.
"We had 2000 people come (on Saturday) and of those, over 40 per cent were people from outside of Bendigo so it was great for the local tourism as well.
"It's great to be able to show off the great venues and products Bendigo has to offer."
Mr Birks said he enjoyed seeing each of the venues thrive.
"I was told hotels and motels were full and the food vendors were extremely happy to be a part of the day," he said.
"I actually had a call from some saying they had to close at 7pm because they had run out of food.
"I think it was a great success for everyone involved."
Ms Murphy said it was a "great event to keep coming back to".
"The multitude of venues is just great and it's the multitude of experiences you get every time," she said.
"We talked about this year being extra special because of the live music and it keeps being more refined each year."
Mr Birks said the organisers were excited to see how next year's event shaped up as it would celebrate the 10th year of Bendigo on the Hop.
"We've hoping to get some international breweries involved and bring back some of our favourites from over the years," he said.
"We want to acknowledge and thank the people who have helped get Bendigo on the Hop to where it is today."
