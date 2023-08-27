BFNL: Storm clinch third in Kyneton's potential last game in BFNL

In what could be the end of an era, the famous yellow and black sash potentially exited the field for the last time as a BFNL club.
There's still plenty of water to pass under the bridge, but if that was to be it for Kyneton - with the club searching for a move to the Riddell District League - they certainly gave it a red-hot crack but ultimately fell short against a Strathfieldsaye side who's hit its straps at the opportune moment.
The 16.16 (112) to 10.10 (70) loss quelled any lingering hopes of an unlikely finals berth for the Tigers, who finish 2023 with a 9-9 record.
After a year filled with tragedies and off-field interruptions, Tigers interim coach Darren Chambers said he was proud of how his boys have focused on the task at hand.
"We did speak about it that there was a strange feeling on Saturday with everything still up in the air," Chambers said.
"But I just wanted the guys to focus on playing because there's been a lot of distractions this year, and I'm happy with how they came together."
Eaglehawk's falter at the QEO meant the Storm snatched the vital double chance at the last hurdle to finish third and set up a qualifying final date with Golden Square next Saturday.
"We did what we had to do and set ourselves up for the double chance," Storm coach Darryl Wilson said.
"Everyone said you should win this game, but you've still got to do it, so we weren't thinking about third spot because it was out of our hands, and Kyneton is a good side, which they showed.
"But to get third spot is a good reward for the boys considering what we've gone through with injuries and VFL this season."
The Storm did the bulk of the damage early, kicking seven goals to two in the first term.
It was an impressive start from the Tigers, who led midway through the stanza, but as would occur numerous times throughout the match, the Storm got a run on kicking five in quick succession.
Skipper Lachlan Sharp needed 13 to bring up his ton and looked likely early, having three next to his name by quarter time before finishing with six.
From that point, the tone was set - the Tigers, while always fighting hard, never made any serious inroads - as the Storm consolidated their lead with quick spurts of goals.
"We held our own for large parts of the game, but when they got going, they scored quickly," Chambers said.
The Storm were able to pick through the press, which Chambers had employed specifically for this week, with their forwards getting out the back on multiple occasions.
Where the Tigers were impressive was at clearance, with Wilson saying they will need to improve ahead of next Saturday.
Chambers was pleased his sides work at the coalface and, in particular, Benjamin Cameron, who was in the best couple of players on the ground.
"Ben (Cameron) is a fully strong man in a 19-year-old's body, and hopefully, he gets more of a chance at VFL level next year," Chambers said.
"Clearance was a big focus for us, and with Moorhead going out pre-game, we felt it was an area we could compete in."
The Tigers put time into Callum McCarty at stoppage, but the star midfielders' work rate post clearance was excellent as he carved up the Tigers in the open spaces.
Lachlan Ratcliffe and Mitchell Hallinan were impressive in defence for the Storm, while Caleb Ernst played some of his best footy for the season in a blistering second half.
Wilson said Moorhead and gun forward Jack Exell (illness) would return for the qualifying final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.