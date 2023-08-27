LVFNL: Panthers absorb gallant challenge from Bulldogs

MARONG absorbed the biggest challenge that has been thrown at it by an opposition this year to win its way through to a second-consecutive Loddon Valley league grand final on Saturday.
The Panthers defeated Pyramid Hill by 24 points in the second semi-final at Serpentine.
Marong won 17.7 (109) to 12.13 (85) to continue its undefeated season and set up a shot at back-to-back flags.
Loddon Valley league officials would have understandably been breathing a sigh of relief at the ultra-competitive performance from the Bulldogs, who showed on Saturday that if they can earn themselves another crack at the Panthers in the grand final they have the ability to certainly make a game of it.
The Bulldogs pushing the Panthers to within four goals came on the back of Marong having won its 16 home and away games by an average of 130 points.
Last time the two sides met in round 13 the Bulldogs failed to kick a goal and were annihilated by 120 points.
But on Saturday the Bulldogs put Marong in a position it hasn't been all year - the result still up for grabs at three quarter-time.
No side had been within five goals of the Panthers at three quarter-time in the home and away season, but on Saturday Pyramid Hill trailed by just five points at the final break.
However, put under genuine pressure in the final quarter for the first time this year, the Panthers spurred on by Ryley Taylor and Jack McCaig being moved into the midfield answered the Bulldogs' challenge, kicking five goals to two to win by 24 points.
"I'm super proud of the way the boys played today," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
"There were a lot of things that went against us and we certainly haven't faced that pressure this year.
"There were big momentum swings at times and when we didn't have it we were able to really grit our teeth and defend and I thought our back seven held up really well.
"I'm super proud that we've given ourselves another opportunity to play in a grand final and we'll get ready now for two weeks time."
Marong had captain Corey Gregg and Jimmy Gadsden as late withdrawals from Saturday's team, while the Panthers gave up several goals due to undiscipline acts.
"We were probably a little undisciplined at times and probably gave away three or four goals from some 50m penalties and reversed free kicks," Jacobs said.
"So to hold in the way we did when those things shifted momentum, I was really pleased with the way we were able to absorb that pressure.
"Full credit to Pyramid Hill; externally it probably looks like we have had it our own way for the whole season, but we knew they were going to bring in 10 different players from last time we played them and it was going to be a big challenge today, which it was."
Centre half-back Richard Tibbett continued his outstanding season to be the Panthers' best player.
"Tibby was super again; he took a lot of intercept marks and was also able to create some run for us as well off turnover," Jacobs said.
"Ben Gregg wasn't far behind Tibby as our second best player with his stoppage work. Without him in there we certainly would have been behind the eight-ball in the clearances.
"Kain Robins presented really well and I thought his second half in particular was really good with some big marks to settle us. His experience really shone out."
Also among the best players for the Panthers was 16-year-old Jonty Davis.
"Jonty's second half in particular was super. His speed and run out of contest really stood out and he was able to get some important ball forward for us late in the last quarter," Jacobs said.
Brandyn Grenfell (four), ruckman Michael Bradbury (three), Nathan Devanny (two), Matt Riordan (two) and Robins (two) were all multiple goalkickers for the Panthers.
The Bulldogs had one more scoring shot than the Panthers, but Marong's superior conversion of 17.7, which included 10.2 in the first half, proved telling.
"It was a hot game of footy with plenty of pressure from both sides," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"Probably the big difference was they took their chances and we missed some shots that we should have kicked.
"We probably had five or six set-shots from 30 to 40m out that you'd like to kick that we missed, whereas it seemed every shot Marong had from a similar distance went through.
"We're disappointed that we had the opportunity to win and get straight through to a grand final and didn't take it, but out of today the belief is there that if we can execute we're right around the mark."
Brodie Carroll kicked four goals and was named best for the Bulldogs.
"Brodie was super around the contest and has that extra bit of pace that is damaging," Fitzpatrick said.
Bryden Morison, Dylan Collis and Billy Micevski who were also part of the Bulldogs' midfield cohort were others among the best for Pyramid Hill, as was full-back Dylan Morison, who had the job on Grenfell.
At this stage Fitzpatrick expects forward Bailey George and ruckman Lachlan Sidebottom to be inclusions for next Saturday's preliminary final.
As well as its seniors, Marong also had its reserves and under-18 sides win straight through to grand finals on Saturday.
