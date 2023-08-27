BFNL: Bulldogs conclude season on a high at Princes Park

"Finish well" was the message from Gisborne coach Rob Waters to his charges as attention now turns to a longer than usual off-season for the men from Gardiner Reserve.
The reigning BFNL premiers concluded its campaign with a 38.27 (255) to 2.3 (15) win over Maryborough, who have finished 2023 with an 0-18 record.
It's the first time since 2017 that the Bulldogs won't be playing in September, and with not much to play for other than pride against a struggling Magpies, the focus for Waters on Saturday was ensuring the club could head into pre-season feeling positive.
"We spoke during the week on what we could get out of this game, and there were a couple of ways we could have gone," Waters said.
"The pre-season isn't that far away, but when you finish in August, it feels like it's a mile down the track, so we wanted to finish really well to leave a good lasting message in the playing group and coaching staffs heads."
The Bulldogs were never challenged, leading by 56 and 124 points at the first two breaks with the usual suspects Braidon Blake, Bradley Bernacki and Flynn Lakey best afield.
Sam Graham kicked seven while youngster Harry Luxmoore nailed a senior career-high six majors.
Luxmoore is one of many teenagers or early 20s members in the Bulldogs lineup who are showing plenty of promise.
With the likes of Lakey to bring up their half-century of senior games next year and a production line of talent coming through the under-18s, as shown by round 17 debutant James Gray's four-goal 20-possession game against South Bendigo last Saturday, a sharp rise from the Bulldogs next season is possible.
"We brought in these kids like Matt Merrett, Harry Thomas, Macklan Lord and Lakey a few years ago, and they're now outstanding BFNL players, having played around 40 games each," Waters said.
"And that's the positive of playing homegrown talent - it breeds success."
Much loved stalwart Jarryd Lynch returned to the senior side for the first time in two years across the last fortnight.
Waters said welcoming Lynch back to the fold has been big for team morale.
"It's great to have him back where he belongs in the ones and get a couple of games under his belt before next year because he's an important player for our young side with his leadership."
The Magpies have now lost 46 games in a row.
