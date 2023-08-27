Bendigo Advertisersport
BFNL: Bulldogs conclude season on a high at Princes Park

By Nathan Spicer
August 27 2023 - 10:30am
Gisborne's Zachary Vescovi charges through the centre. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
"Finish well" was the message from Gisborne coach Rob Waters to his charges as attention now turns to a longer than usual off-season for the men from Gardiner Reserve.

