White Hills signals HDFNL flag intentions with imposing qualifying final performance against Colbinabbin

By Kieran Iles
August 27 2023 - 9:30am
White Hills playing coach Lauren Bowles was rapt with her side's impressive qualifying final performance at Heathcote on Saturday.
WHITE Hills' finals campaign is off to a flyer after the Demons proved too slick and too strong for Colbinabbin in Saturday's HDFNL qualifying final at Heathcote.

