WHITE Hills' finals campaign is off to a flyer after the Demons proved too slick and too strong for Colbinabbin in Saturday's HDFNL qualifying final at Heathcote.
The Demons, who finished the home and away season in second position at 14-2, stamped their class with a convincing 16-goal victory at Heathcote.
It was five goals more than their win the previous week over the Grasshoppers in round 18 at Colbinabbin and has earned the Demons the first crack at premiership favourites Elmore this finals series.
It will be a repeat of last year's second semi-final between the Demons and Bloods, who also met in the grand final.
A rapt Demons coach Lauren Bowles could find no fault with her players' first-up finals performance.
"Obviously, winning by the margin we did last week, we were really happy with that, but to come out today (on Saturday) and come close to doubling the margin was awesome for us," she said.
"They came out firing. I think it was 3-0 early, but we were able to quickly steady and be up by 11 at quarter time and then it was 16 by three quarter time.
MORE NETBALL:
"It was a great team effort - everyone contributed, which is what you want when we have the depth we have. You expect all nine players to contribute on court."
The win was the Demons' third in matches played against Colbinabbin this season.
It was led by strong performances by wing defence Tegan Elliston, who also played one quarter in centre, and Karly Hynes.
Bowles insisted there were no weak links across the court.
Bowles insisted there were no weak links across the court.
"I am really happy with how we are playing, it feels like we are starting to come together at the right time, which is what you hope for as a coach leading into finals," she said.
"We are excited to have a crack at Elmore; they're undefeated and we are playing great netball at the right time.
"Hopefully it's a great game, but our pressure throughout the court is going to have to be great."
The Bloods' winning margins this season against White Hills have been six goals at Elmore in round four and 12 goals at Scott Street in round 13.
A win for the Demons would launch them into their fifth straight grand final.
Colbinabbin was left to rue a tardy opening quarter, with the 11-goal gap proving a bridge too far against such a quality opponent.
The Grasshoppers were able to win the second quarter - albeit by one goal - and kept things on an even keel in the last.
Their momentum in the third stalled when dual league medallist Olivia McEvoy had to leave the court with a cut above her eye following a clash with teammate Ella Kerlin.
McEvoy returned in the final term as the Grasshoppers prevented the score from blowing out in a 13-13 quarter.
Coach Jen McIntyre conceded the Grasshoppers would need to improve on their starts if they were to consistently challenge the likes of White Hills and Elmore.
"We didn't start well at all. We did start well the week before against them, so maybe I need to look at the warm-up," she said.
"It was disappointing that we didn't get closer, but you can't give up a lead like that against a good side and expect to play chasey all day.
"Hopefully, if we get another crack, we can make it a better contest, but they are hard to stop and so versatile.
"They have got such good depth, which makes them so hard to match up against. You never know what combinations they are going to put out on the court.
"But we have the double chance, so we'll be using that - hopefully to our advantage."
The Grasshoppers got strong contributions from McEvoy and defender Tanzin Myers, while 14-year-old Grace McIntyre more than held her own after coming on at centre in the second quarter.
It was part of a hectic day for the young midcourter, who also played a full game in Colbinabbin's seven-goal 17-and-under win over Heathcote.
The Grasshoppers will regain Ella Turnbull, who missed the game following a knock last week, for next weekend's cut-throat semi-final clash.
Colbinabbin will play the winner of Sunday's elimination final between Heathcote and Mount Pleasant.
.
MORE NETBALL:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.