SOUTH Bendigo and Castlemaine have set up an intriguing elimination final showdown next weekend after playing out a thrilling draw in their round 18 clash at Harry Trott Oval on Saturday.
A see-sawing contest produced several lead changes and as many twists and turns, with the Bloods holding a five-goal advantage at half time before the Magpies led by four at three quarter time following a big third quarter from goal shooter Mikaela Vaughan.
A determined Bloods were able to peg back the margin in the final term to level the scores at 45-45, leaving neither team with a clear mental edge ahead of next week.
The draw was the second this season for the Bloods, who also tied with Strathfieldsaye in round six.
They will enter next weekend's cut-throat final with plenty of momentum, unbeaten in their past four matches, including against top-three side Gisborne in round 17.
Bloods coach Jannelle Hobbs said the draw would certainly make things interesting going into next week.
MORE NETBALL:
"I was rapt with how well the girls played. It's given us a quiet confidence going into next week," she said.
"You always hope and plan to peak at this time of the year and I feel that in the last month the girls have really gotten some belief in themselves that they can match it with these finals teams.
"Our younger players .... our 18-year-olds ... have really improved.
"Maggie Burke, Carissa Brook and Claudia Griffiths; those girls have really risen to that next level.
"That was our aim this year, really developing those young players and they are really coming into their own.
"There has been a real improvement in their game as the year has gone on.
"And definitely in the last month as a group, we have put together some really good netball.
"Hopefully next week we can perform on the big stage and get the win."
Hobbs predicted the draw would only strengthen Castlemaine's resolve to bounce back after the Magpies had led at the final change of ends, making the Bloods' task that little bit harder next week.
The Magpies defeated South Bendigo by 28 goals in last year's elimination final.
Castlemaine playing coach Fiona Fowler paid full credit to South Bendigo for a tough performance and her own players for their dominant 17-7 third quarter fightback.
"They have definitely improved. Their patience in attack is probably their biggest improvement," Fowler said, referencing their 13-goal win over the Bloods earlier in the season.
"Previously when we've put the pressure on them, they have coughed up the ball a bit, but I thought they were really solid in their front end today and we weren't.
"Their offline defence caused us some headaches in attack and we really struggled to penetrate through, so credit to them, they really brought it to us.
"But that's the type of game you want leading into finals, in terms of the intensity and what next week and the weeks to come will be like.
"Although disappointed not to get the win, to be down by five (at half time) and to get to four up at three quarter time, shows we definitely have it in us.
"It's just a matter of being consistent and being able to put it out quarter after quarter."
The Magpies were without experienced midcourter Maddie Carter, Caitlin Richardson (back injury) and Tara Ford, who has succumbed to a season-ending knee injury.
Goal shooter Jane O'Donohue, who was ill, played only the second quarter.
Fowler praised the game of Charlotte McMurray, who stepped up from A-reserve, to be a strong contributor in defence.
"She is just a real goer and has been given an opportunity and really grasped it," she said.
"That was her third A-grade match this year, but it's a matter now of whether we play her in A or A-res next week.
"She is certainly performing well enough to be part of the A-grade. She's been a real delight to come out of this season."
Hopefully next week we can perform on the big stage and get the win- South Bendigo coach Jannelle Hobbs
Round 18 produced only one change on the ladder, with Kangaroo Flat overtaking Gisborne to claim second spot after a convincing 98-12 victory over Golden Square at Wade Street.
It had no real bearing on the wider scheme of things as the Roos and Bulldogs were already locked in as opponents in next Saturday's qualifying final.
Gisborne rounded out its home and away season commitments with a 68-27 win over Maryborough at Princes Park.
The Bulldogs and Roos will enter next week with the ledger squared at one win apiece this season, with Gisborne winning their most recent battle at Gardiner Reserve on July 22.
The two teams met once in finals last season, with the Roos notching up a stirring come-from-behind win in the preliminary final.
Strathfieldsaye capped a massive season of improvement by defeating Kyneton 53-44 at Kyneton.
The sixth-placed Storm picked up eight wins and a draw in 2023, easily eclipsing last season's tally of four.
They finished six points behind fifth-placed South Bendigo, laying the groundwork for an even stronger tilt at finals next season.
Brooke Mangan played her 150th game for the Tigers.
Sandhurst put the lid on an unbeaten home and away season with a 47-goal triumph over Eaglehawk at the QEO.
The Dragons look perfectly placed in their pursuit of an historic fifth straight premiership and have earned a well deserved break in the first week of finals.
While Eaglehawk's final round loss was slightly larger than in their first clash with the Dragons this season, the Hawks have ended the season with their reputations firmly enhanced following a bright last eight rounds.
Four of the Hawks' five wins came in rounds 10 to 18, including against finalists South Bendigo and Kyneton.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.