Maiden Gully YCW survives overtime thriller to advance to LVFNL A-grade netball grand final

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 27 2023 - 11:57am, first published August 26 2023 - 7:55pm
MAIDEN Gully YCW will get the chance to defend its LVFNL premiership crown, earning a grand final berth with a thrilling second semi-final win in overtime against Mitiamo on Saturday.

