MAIDEN Gully YCW will get the chance to defend its LVFNL premiership crown, earning a grand final berth with a thrilling second semi-final win in overtime against Mitiamo on Saturday.
The reigning premiers overcame a seven-goal half-time deficit at Serpentine to force the game into extra time on the back of a much-improved second half effort.
Scores were still level at the end of the first half of overtime before the Eagles, led by reigning league best and fairest Tia Webb, steadied to push the final margin out to three goals.
A stirring 62-59 victory sent the Eagles directly into their second straight grand final after finishing as minor round premiers.
The Superoos, who were the Eagles' opponents in last year's premiership decider, will play the winner of this Sunday's first semi-final between Marong and Pyramid Hill in next weekend's preliminary final.
In his first season at the helm of Maiden Gully YCW, coach Adam Boldiston praised his players' resilience after being forced to dig deep against a slick and switched-on Superoos.
"We absolutely got out of jail. I was surprised just how nervous the girls were to start off. I thought we would have settled sooner than we did," he said.
"It took us a long time to settle down, so I went searching for some changes.
"At quarter time, when I made a defensive change. I thought that worked.
"And then I took (wing attack) Tia Reaper off half way through the second quarter, not because she was doing anything wrong, I just needed to get Meg (Patterson) into the game as things weren't quite working.
"I thought Christie (Griffiths) coming on really settled our attack end with her experience. She played a really smart game.
"And credit to our defenders, I thought they never gave up and just kept on persisting."
Boldiston gave full praise to Mitiamo for a fantastic effort, easily the Superoos' best in three attempts against the Eagles so far this season.
"They'd really done their homework and we took a long time adjust to their game," he said.
"Miti played a great game and really stepped it up.
"We lost this (second semi-final) game last year by 14 goals, but as I told the girls after the game, the difference was last year they dropped their heads.
"We were seven goals down at one stage today, but we were never flustered and it never looked like we wouldn't get back into it.
"We just kept persisting, managed to dig ourselves out of that hole and then stepped up."
In a season in which they have lost only one game so far, being down by so many goals was almost unfamiliar territory for the Eagles.
Their come-from-behind victory was led by star goal shooter Webb, who scored 44 of the Eagles' 62 goals, and the defensive trio of 2022 premiership players Laura Butler and Rachael Gray and recruit Jayne Norton.
They'd really done their homework and we took a long time adjust to their game- Maiden Gully YCW coach Adam Boldiston
While naturally disappointed to have let a golden opportunity to earn a quick passage through to the grand final slip, Mitiamo coach Jen Wilson could not have been prouder of her players' effort.
After losing their previous two games this season against the Eagles by nine and 19 goals, an overtime loss will undoubtedly fill the Superoos with plenty of belief they can match Maiden Gully YCW on the biggest stage of them all, should they get through next week's cut-throat preliminary final.
"I was super proud. It's been such a long time since we played them (July 1), so we were keen to get another good look at them, but now we know what to do," Wilson said.
"I feel we are setting ourselves up nicely.
"We know we can match them now and the girls have got that belief.
"Laura (Hicks) was fantastic again today and I thought Carly (Scholes) really stepped up and provided some steadiness, and Amelia (Ludeman) in centre was great. Her defence and transition into attack was brilliant."
Wilson said the only downside of the performance was giving up their handy half time lead.
"It happened last time in the home and away season - we were leading at half time and gave that lead up," she said.
"We did do it again today, but we didn't do it by as much and were able to force it into overtime.
"That is disappointing, but it's something we need to learn from and move on from."
The Superoos entered the game with plenty of momentum having lost only one game in the second half of the season.
Being able to extract some confidence out of a solid performance against the Eagles meant Wilson was not entirely dissatisfied about playing again next week.
"We certainly don't go out to lose, but we'll still take some momentum into next week," she said.
The Superoos will be chasing their fifth grand final appearance in the last six completed seasons.
They last won an A-grade premiership in 2019.
Saturday's B-grade second semi-final also produced a thriller, as Marong hung on to defeat Maiden Gully YCW by one goal, after leading by nine early in the final term.
