HDFNL: Superb second term sets up Demons' win over Bulldogs

WHITE Hills has moved a step closer in pursuit of its bid to end a 35-year premiership drought in the Heathcote District league after comprehensively outplaying North Bendigo on Saturday.
For the second year in a row the Demons inflicted a week one finals loss on the Bulldogs, winning Saturday's qualifying final by 40 points at Heathcote.
Set up by a second quarter blitz, the Demons won 14.15 (99) to 8.11 (59) to move through to next Saturday's second semi-final against Heathcote at Colbinabbin.
After being knocked out of the premiership race by White Hills in the elimination final last year, this time the Bulldogs still remain alive courtesy of their second chance.
The decisive period of the game was the second term when the Demons gained control in the middle with a constant stream of centre breaks, while in attack the class of Kaiden Antonowicz, Liam Bartels and James Davies was on full display.
Having earlier conceded the first three goals of the game after the Bulldogs made the more productive start, the Demons' second term was brilliant as they slammed on 7.4 to 1.5 to go from 12 points down at quarter-time to 23 points up at half-time.
The Demons - who combined their centre square dominance with a strong pressure game and improved entries going inside 50 than the first term - were stiff for it to not be a nine-goal second quarter with Bartels hitting the twice post.
The only goal the Bulldogs could manage in the second quarter was late when Cody Riddick marked and converted.
The Bulldogs would get no closer than 19 points during the second half as the Demons refused to surrender their advantage, closing the game out with six goals to four after the break.
The Bulldogs' defenders were put under immense pressure throughout against a potent Demons' forward like that had both Antonowicz and Davies - one of the competition's best long-range set-shots - kick four goals each alongside Bartels and Cohen Kekich (one goal) and Mitch Dole at ground level.
And down the other end defender Nick Warnock was a constant headache for the Bulldogs taking a swag of intercept marks.
"We started off a bit slow, but our second quarter was super," White Hills co-coach Jack Fallon said.
"I thought our midfield group was massive and they just grinded away all day, but to be honest, I couldn't give you a bad player.
"Everyone was super and it was all 22 blokes playing their role that got us over the line."
Saturday's 40-point win came after the Demons - who named ruckman Nathan Moffat best followed by experienced midfielder Brady Childs - had lost both home and away encounters against the Bulldogs.
"We feel we've been building well over the past few weeks and it's pleasing to be hitting form at the right time of the year," Fallon said.
After a promising start Bulldogs' coach Rob Bennett was bitterly disappointed with his side's second quarter when the Demons got a run-on and North Bendigo was unable to halt the momentum.
"Jeremy Lambden (ruckman) was getting first hands on the ball, but our midfielders went away from our set-ups and then we just didn't spread well enough," Bennett said.
"When they won the footy we just didn't put enough pressure on their ball-carrier... that comes down to work-rate, laziness and not willing to compete.
"We're disappointed with today, but as we spoke about after the game, we will regroup and this is why gave ourselves a second chance, to be able to get things right and move forward."
To compound the disappointing result, Daniel Reid (knee) is an injury concern out of the game for the Bulldogs.
Captain Aarryn Craig was the Bulldogs' only multiple goalkicker with two.
North Bendigo named defender Shane Harris its best player.
