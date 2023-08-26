Spring has sprung ... and the magpies are swooping

I saw a sight this week to strike fear in the heart of many a cyclist.
A mapgie with a twig in its mouth.
The approach of spring brings with it many joys for a rider. The forests around Bendigo are alive with wattle. The temperatures are terrific, the skies are often blue and as the season turns flowers pop their heads above the ground.
And then there are the magpies.
Only a fraction of them swoop. The rest go about their business leaving cyclists and walkers alone.
But those few, those marauding few, can cause havoc.
Last year I had to abandon riding several sections of the O'Keefe Rail Trail because I was a magnet for a couple of maggies.
I also had to stop riding near La Trobe University because of a young, persistent magpie. I counted six fly-bys - hitting my helmet - as I hunkered down over my handlebars.
It turns out our black and white feathered friends can remember faces, so perhaps they didn't like mine.
So, for the next few months I'll have one eye to the sky and my ears alert to the "clack" of a bird coming in on the attack.
And pedal like mad to get away.
If you have a story about magpies around Bendigo you'd like to share, let us know at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Have a great week
Juanita Greville, Editor
