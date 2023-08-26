SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region

Sandhurst 13.8 (86) d Eaglehawk 4.8 (32)
South Bendigo 13.17 (95) d Castlemaine 9.5 (59)
Maryborough 2.3 (15) lt Gisborne 38.27 (255)
Golden Square 20.22 (142) d Kangaroo Flat 5.5 (35)
Kyneton 10.10 (70) lt Strathfieldsaye 16.16 (112)
North Bendgo 8.11 (59) lt White Hills 14.15 (99)
Marong 17.7 (109) d Pyramid Hill 12.13 (85)
Donald 9.8 (62) lt Nullawil 13.12 (90)
Harcourt 12.10 (82) d Natte Bealiba 7.7 (49)
