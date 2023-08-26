Police have released a plea for information after a young teen went missing.
Authorities are on the look out for Chantel, who may be in the region.
The 14-year-old was last seen at an address on Beauchamp Street, Kyneton at around 1pm on August 22.
Chantel is described as having a pale complexion, thin build, black hair, and is around 165cm tall.
MORE NEWS:
She was last seen wearing a grey hooded jumper, black leggings and black Nike runners.
Police believe Chantel may be in the Bendigo area.
Police and family are concerned for Chantel's welfare due to her age.
Anyone with information on Chantel's whereabouts is urged to contact Kyneton Police Station on (03) 5421 2900.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.